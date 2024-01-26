Ranji Trophy: N Jagadeesan's 2nd season-ton helps Tamil Nadu take lead vs Chandigarh

Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan struck his second hundred of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, as he remains unbeaten on 108 in the Group C meet against Chandigarh, on Friday. Narayan Jagadeesan was in fiery form.

The day began with the visitors opting to bat. However, they displayed a below-par performance with the bat, getting bundled out for a mere 111. While Kunal Mahajan (28) was the top scorer, Sandeep Warrier and R Sai Kishore rattled the side, holding three wickets each.

Meanwhile, the hosts were off to a fitting start with the bat despite losing Balasubramaniam Sachin (16) early, with just 45 runs on the board. Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (87 batting) contributed to a 176-run stand for the second wicket, allowing the side to take the lead and assert its dominance on the opening day.

In another Group C match in Valsad, Ashutosh Sharma played a valiant knock of 123 for Railways versus Gujarat. Opting to bat, the hosts were off to an unstable start, losing three for just 16 before Mohammad Saif (51) and Sahab Yuvraj Singh (83) added 87 for the fourth wicket.

While they were 145 for six at a stage, Yuvraj Singh and Ashutosh put on an 86-run partnership for the seventh wicket, allowing them to recover back again. Eventually, Siddharth Desai was the man to get rid of both men, as Gujarat was shot out for 313 at the end of the day's play.

For the visitors, Desai and Chintan Gaja made the most impact with a three-for each. In Agartala, Karnataka put on an average batting display, finishing the day on 241 for eight against Tripura, with Kishan Bedare (62) being the top scorer.

Being put in to bat first, the visitors were 16 for three before skipper Mayank Agarwal (51) and Bedare added 87 for the fourth wicket. Agarwal's dismissal was followed by two more 50-plus-run stands, with Vijaykumar Vyshak batting on 50. For the hosts, Rana Dutta has seized three wickets so far.

Meanwhile, in Porvorim, Goa produced a mediocre batting show, as it was shot out for just 104 against Punjab. Opting to field, the visitors earned the opening wicket with just 25 runs on the board, as the hosts could hardly manage to get a partnership going.

While Arjun Tendulkar top scored with 23, Mayank Markande was effective with the ball, clutching a four-for. As for Punjab, it too has presented an average batting show so far, finishing the day on 95 for four, trailing Goa by only nine runs.

Brief scores:

In Coimbatore: Chandigarh 111 (Kunal Mahajan 28; Sandeep Warrier 3/28) trails Tamil Nadu 221-1 (Narayan Jagadeesan 108, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 87; Raj Bawa 1/34) by 110 runs.

In Valsad: Railways 313 (Mohammad Saif 51, Sahab Yuvraj Singh 83, Ashutosh Sharma 123; Chintan Gaja 3/62) vs Gujarat.

In Agartala: Karnataka 241-8 (Mayank Agarwal 51, Kishan Bedare 62, Vijaykumar Vyshak 50; Rana Dutta 3/32) vs Tripura.

In Porvorim: Goa 104 (Arjun Tendulkar 23; Mayank Markande 4/12) leads Punjab 95-4 (Anmolpreet Singh 39 batting; Deepraj Gaonkar 2/9) by nine runs.