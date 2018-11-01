Ranji Trophy: On-field officials to double up as third umpires in absence of video technology

The introduction of new teams this domestic season has put the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a serious spot. With places like Uttarakhand, Dimapur and Shillong hosting Ranji Trophy matches among other new venues, the BCCI has failed to provide some of the new grounds with video technology required to record live footage of the games. All domestic games recognised by BCCI are recorded so that the match referee can then look at the footages and evaluate the umpires apart from deciding on run outs and stumpings.

But this time round, on-field umpires will double up as television officials to monitor run outs and stumpings in venues without video technology. When contacted by Hindustan Times, former BCCI general manager Ratnakar Shetty confirmed the same. Shetty, currently associated with Uttarakhand as BCCI nominee, said that the ongoing game between Uttarakhand and Bihar in Dehradun had no video footage being recorded.

“Yes, you have heard it right, we do not have equipments to record video footages,” he said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim explained that the board was in the process of fixing the issue and it was only a matter of time before all venues would have video footages being recorded.

“Yes, we were not able to provide video equipments to some of the new venues, but the process is on and the problem will be solved in a couple of weeks. Also, you have to realise that apart from those game wherein the matches are telecast live, there is no third umpire. It is the match referee who doubles up as the third umpire. But with there being no camera to shoot run outs and stumping moves, the call will be taken by the on-field umpires.

“The non-telecast games have a set of 6 cameras and all shots of stumping and run outs from them are referred to the match referee. Match referees also use match footages to evaluate umpires and both the participating teams are also given CDs of the match footage. We are looking to provide two sets of video equipments to all venues at the earliest,” he said.

With international cricket moving to Decision Review Systems and showing the importance of being 100 per cent accurate when it comes to decision-making, this is definitely an area that needs immediate redressal as far as the Indian board is concerned.

The 2018-19 domestic season of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will see a total of 2017 matches being played and it kicked off with the senior women’s T20 challenger trophy from August 13. The senior men’s competition started with the Duleep Trophy being played from August 17 till September 8.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 11:36 IST