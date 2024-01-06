Ranji Trophy: Pujara hits daddy hundred vs Jharkhand; Gourav Yadav scalps 7 as Pondy leave Delhi reeling

A brighter day in the national capital allowed for 72.5 overs to be bowled on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy clash between Delhi and Pondicherry after only 19 overs were possible on Friday due to bad light. Delhi’s prospects though look gloomy after they were dismissed for 148 in the Group D match. Pondicherry were 113/2 at stumps, which means they are poised to take the first-innings lead despite the presence of Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini in the Delhi attack. Cheteshwar Pujara(BCCI Domestic)

Seamer Gourav Yadav had a big role to play in Pondicherry’s comfortable position. Accurate and skilful to take advantage of helpful conditions, Yadav claimed career-best figures of 7/49 in his maiden first-class game for Pondicherry. The 32-year-old is originally from Madhya Pradesh and had played 30 matches for the state but decided to shift after not getting enough opportunities in white-ball cricket under coach Chandrakant Pandit. Yadav pointed out that he was the joint-highest wicket-taker in Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2019-20 season with 23 scalps in nine innings. His List A appearances are yet limited to 23.

“I moved to Pondicherry this season. I wasn’t getting enough chances in white-ball cricket. Things weren’t going well in MP,” Yadav told reporters at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Saturday. “I approached Pondicherry on my own. Venkatesh Iyer spoke with the people at Puducherry to facilitate this switch.”

Yadav said he was approached by Chennai Super Kings to join the franchise as a net bowler for IPL 2021. “I was a bit injury prone. CSK wanted to take me to the UAE as a net bowler. But the people at MPCA rejected it saying I am not available,” he said.

Pujara hits ton vs Jharkhand

In Rajkot, Cheteshwar Pujara slammed an unbeaten 157 off 239 balls to put Saurashtra in command against Jharkhand. Coming in at 135/2 on Day 2 of the Group A clash, Pujara showed that the setback of the Indian Test team omission won’t affect his appetite for runs in domestic cricket. His innings helped Saurashtra end the day on 406/4, a handsome first-innings lead of 264 runs.

Brief scores: Group D: In New Delhi: Delhi 148 (G Yadav 7/49). Pondicherry 113/2 (P Ratnaparkhe 31*); Group A: In Rajkot: Jharkhand 142. Saurashtra 406/4 (C Pujara 157*, H Desai 85) at stumps on Day 2.