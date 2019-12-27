e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Vinod Kambli questions Mumbai selection after loss to Railways

Ranji Trophy: Vinod Kambli questions Mumbai selection after loss to Railways

Ranji Trophy: Vinod Kambli expressed his disappointment that a full team including Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube did not play the match and suffered a humiliating loss.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2019 18:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
File image of India cricketers Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer (R).
File image of India cricketers Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer (R).(AP)
         

Former India opener Vinod Kambli has criticised the Mumbai cricket team after they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against Railways at Wankhede stadium in the third round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy. On Monday, Mumbai -- despite having Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur in their Playing XI -- suffered their first-ever 10-wicket loss in Ranji Trophy.

Also Read: Sanju Samson showcases India credentials again with fine knock in Ranji Trophy

Kambli expressed his disappointment that a full team including Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube did not play the match and suffered a humiliating loss.

“Mumbai team played very poorly. Disappointed to see Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube not being a part of the Mumbai set up for this game when the international game is five days away. I would like to see the best team playing when possible,” tweeted Kambli.  

In the first innings, Pradeep Poojar’s 6/37 helped Railways bowl out Mumbai for 114. Karn Sharma (112*) and Arindam Ghosh (72) then helped the visitors get 266 in their first innings, thus getting a lead of 152.

Also Read: National selector Gandhi removed from Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry

In their second innings, Mumbai were all out for 198 as Himanshu Sangwan picked up 5/60. Railways then chased down the target of 47 with the utmost ease and won the match with 10 wickets in hand, thus earning a bonus point.

