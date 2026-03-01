Ranji Trophy winners show the new India: How the title race has moved beyond the old power centres

Ranji is also now a far broader competition in scale, with a 38-team ecosystem in the 2025-26 season. In practical terms, the tournament reflects a much wider national cricket base than the old imagination of domestic cricket being controlled by a few elite centres.

That context is essential because it makes the current spread more meaningful. If a tournament once defined by long cycles of dominance is now producing a wider set of champions and finalists, that points to structural change in the competitive ecosystem, not just one-off upsets.

The old baseline is clear. Mumbai remain the most successful side in Ranji Trophy history with 42 titles, and their most dominant phase included a staggering 15 consecutive championships. That kind of sustained monopoly is the clearest symbol of an era when one association could build and retain overwhelming superiority for years.

But the current tournament tells a broader story, too. The data from recent seasons suggests that Indian domestic red-ball strength is no longer concentrated in just a handful of traditional power centres. The better way to frame it is not that the old powers have faded, but that the field around them has become deeper, stronger and harder to control.

For decades, the Ranji Trophy’s story was often told through a few familiar centres. Mumbai (then Bombay) built a legacy so overwhelming that it became the benchmark for domestic dominance, while teams like Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu repeatedly shaped the knockout picture across eras. That history still matters, and any attempt to read modern Ranji without it would be incomplete.

What the modern numbers say Across the 25 completed Ranji editions from 2000-01 to 2025-26 (excluding 2020-21, when the tournament was not played), there have been:

12 different champions

17 different finalists (winners + runners-up combined) That is already a strong indicator of reduced concentration. But the sharper stat is the recent window.

Across the last 10 completed editions (2015-16 to 2025-26, excluding 2020-21), there have been:

6 different champions

10 different finalists That means every completed edition in that window has produced a different finalist combination often enough to make unpredictability part of the tournament’s identity. In a competition once associated with repeat endgames, that is a meaningful shift.

This does not prove legacy teams are no longer strong. In fact, they remain central to the knockout story. What it does show is that the pool of teams capable of reaching the business end has widened.

The breakthrough years are no longer isolated events The recent first-time milestones are where the trend becomes impossible to dismiss as coincidence.

In the modern era, Ranji has seen a series of breakthrough moments:

Gujarat won their first title in 2016-17

Vidarbha won their first title in 2017-18

Saurashtra won their first title in 2019-20

Madhya Pradesh won their first title in 2021-22

Kerala reached their first final in 2024-25

Jammu & Kashmir won their first title in 2025-26 Put together, this is not just a list of feel-good stories. It is evidence of a competition in which new centres are not merely producing good individual seasons but building squads capable of going all the way or reaching the final stage.

The 2025-26 result, in particular, is a powerful marker. Jammu & Kashmir’s first title is not simply a headline event; it is the latest point in a sequence that has seen multiple non-traditional champions and finalists emerge over the past decade.

Why semi-final diversity matters more than title counts alone Winners tell you who finished the job. Semi-finalists tell you how deep the competition really is.

That is why the recent semi-final spread is such an important extra layer in this story. Across the last five completed seasons (2021-22 to 2025-26), the semi-finalists included a broad mix: Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.

The 2025-26 semi-finals captured the picture perfectly: Karnataka and Bengal represented established heavyweight pedigree, while Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir reached the semis for the first time. That debutants-and-heavyweights combination is exactly what a widening domestic ecosystem looks like.

In other words, the change is not that traditional teams have vanished. It is that they now share space much more frequently with newer contenders.

What this says about talent spread in India To argue that “talent is spreading,” winners alone are not enough. But the supporting indicators strengthen that interpretation.

Recent season-level performance distributions suggest that match-winning quality is emerging across a wider set of associations. In 2025-26, leading performers across runs and wickets came from teams including Karnataka, Delhi, Bengal, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat, with J&K’s Auqib Nabi among the standout names of the season. In 2024-25, Vidarbha not only won the title, but also produced the season’s major individual performers, including Harsh Dubey and Yash Rathod.

That does not replace a full India-debutant pipeline study, but it is a strong domestic signal: high-end red-ball performance is no longer clustered in only a few traditional associations.

There is one caveat worth stating clearly. Ranji Trophy has changed format across eras: group structures, participant counts, Covid-era disruptions, and occasional policy shifts such as neutral-venue experiments make direct era-to-era comparisons imperfect. So the conclusion should not be that the present is automatically better than the past.

The more accurate conclusion is stronger and more useful: the modern Ranji Trophy is less concentrated. Historic powers still anchor the tournament, but dominance is harder to sustain because the competitive base beneath them is wider than before.

That, in turn, is a meaningful data point about Indian cricket itself. The old centres still matter. But the talent map around them is no longer waiting for permission.