What separated Jammu and Kashmir from their competitors in their historic Ranji Trophy win

Jammu and Kashmir have scripted history by winning the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. But they did not win this Ranji Trophy because of one hot streak or one standout player alone. They won because, among the eight quarter-finalists, they had the strongest championship combination: elite wicket-taking at the top, reliable support bowling, and a batting card that went deeper than most teams they faced. Jammu and Kashmir team members celebrate after winning the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. (PTI) If you compare the quarter-final field properly, Karnataka looked like the strongest batting side on headline numbers, Bengal looked like the closest bowling rival, and Uttarakhand had one of the best individual wicket-taking seasons in the pool. J&K still came out on top because they were the most complete side across both disciplines. The biggest difference: J&K had the best top-two bowling pair This is where J&K separated from the field. J&K’s top two bowlers were: Auqib Nabi: 60 wickets at 12.56

SR Kumar: 31 wickets at 15.77 That is 91 wickets from the top two bowlers, both at elite averages. Now compare that with the other quarter-finalists’ best pairs: Bengal: Shahbaz Ahmed (39 at 16.53) + Mohammed Shami (37 at 16.72) = 76 wickets

Mohammed Shami (37 at 16.72) = 76 wickets Uttarakhand: Mayank Mishra (59 at 17.69) + J Suchith (26 at 27.19) = 85 wickets

Karnataka: Shreyas Gopal (48 at 23.14) + V Kaverappa (21 at 20.04) = 69 wickets

Madhya Pradesh: K Kartikeya (35 at 22.71) + SS Jain (30 at 20.43) = 65 wickets

Andhra: Saurabh Kumar (32 at 25.00) + T Vijay (24 at 27.08) = 56 wickets

Mumbai: SZ Mulani (30 at 26.60) + TU Deshpande (25 at 25.76) = 55 wickets

Jharkhand: AS Roy (29 at 23.51) + SS Raj (18 at 21.94) = 47 wickets This is the core data point. J&K were not just “good with the ball.” They had the best top-end wicket machine in the quarter-final pool.

Top 2 bowlers for each quarter final team of the Ranji Trophy comparsion. (HT)

J&K also had stronger bowling depth behind the stars Many teams had one elite bowler. A few had a strong pair. J&K had a pair plus support. Additional J&K wicket-takers: Yudhvir Singh: 21 wickets at 26.19

Abid Mushtaq: 20 wickets at 31.75

VY Sharma: 13 wickets at 26.07 That means J&K’s attack did not collapse if one bowler had an off session. They could keep pressure from multiple ends, which is critical in first-class knockouts.

Top 3 wicket-takers by team. (HT)

Their top three wicket tally (Auqib + SR Kumar + Yudhvir) was 112 wickets, which is ahead of every other quarter-finalist in your dataset. That gives a side the ability to win in different match scripts — low totals, fourth-innings pressure, or long first-innings control. They were not the best batting side, but they were one of the deepest This is the part that makes J&K champions, not just a good bowling team. Karnataka clearly had the most intimidating batting numbers: R Smaran 950

KK Nair 699

MA Agarwal 678

D Padikkal 543

KL Rahul 470 Bengal and Mumbai also had strong top-end production.

Batting depth of Ranji Trophy quarter finalists. (HT)

J&K’s batting edge came from distribution, not one giant season: Abdul Samad: 748

Paras Dogra: 637

K Wadhawan: 474

Qamran Iqbal: 471

Abid Mushtaq: 445

SP Khajuria: 369

SS Pundir: 330

Sahil Lotra: 281

Yudhvir Singh: 250 That is a long list of meaningful contributions. In knockout cricket, this matters more than just having the highest run-scorer. J&K’s batting card kept producing across slots, reducing the risk of collapse and creating recovery options. The hidden edge: J&K had more match-shaping all-round contributions J&K’s title profile becomes even stronger when you include players contributing in both disciplines: Abid Mushtaq: 445 runs + 20 wickets

Yudhvir Singh: 250 runs + 21 wickets

Auqib Nabi: 245 runs + 60 wickets

Sahil Lotra: 281 runs + 8 wickets

All-round contributors for Jammu and Kashmir (HT)