Ranking India's top five batting innings of 2025: A Test epic, and knocks that decided finals and semis

India’s 2025 produced a familiar kind of pressure: finals where one quiet over can feel like a storm, and knockouts where a single partnership decides whether a season becomes history or heartbreak. Shafali Verma after 50 in Women's World Cup final, Tilak Varma in Asia Cup final.(ANI)

The best Indian innings of this year weren’t just about big scores. They were problem solvers, knocks that controlled chaos, flipped match tempo, and made the biggest stage feel oddly manageable.

The five innings that defined India’s 2025

5. Shubman Gill - 269 vs England, Edgbaston Test

This was not just a double hundred; it was an innings that broke a Test open and stayed on top of it. Shubman Gill’s 269 became the highest Test score by an Indian captain, and it had the stamp of authority: batting time, draining bowlers, and making England’s plans feel irrelevant.

4. Virat Kohli - 100 (111) vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli finished the game off with a four, which took him to an unbeaten score of 100 off 111 balls. (REUTERS)

Virat Kohli’s hundred came with the most unforgiving scoreboard pressure: Pakistan on one side, a chase on the other, and every dot ball feeling louder than it should. He finished it the Kohli way, tempo built through strike rotation, then the winning runs arriving with the century. Ice-cold, textbook, ruthless.

3. Jemimah Rodrigues - 127 (134) vs Australia, Women’s World Cup semi-final

Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia(PTI)

A chase of 339 in a World Cup semi that too against Australia is where most teams produce a brave defeat. Jemimah Rodrigues’s unbeaten 127 refused that script. It wasn’t a cameo; it was sustained control: partnerships, risk management, and clean acceleration points that kept the required rate from going out of reach.

2. Tilak Varma - 69 (53) vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final

India-Pakistan finals don’t reward nice starts; they reward finishing skill under noise. Tilak Varma’s 69 was a chase shaped by judgement - soak up the squeeze, keep the board ticking, and pick the moments to land the heavier blows. The player of the match in a final tells you everything about who owned the night.

1. Shafali Verma - 87 (78) vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup final

Finals punish half-commitment, and Shafali Verma played like she had arrived with a plan and refused to blink. Her 87 was the perfect blend of intent and pacing, strong enough to seize the early initiative, controlled enough not to hand South Africa a way back through panic shots. It was the kind of top-order innings that changes the emotional temperature of a final.