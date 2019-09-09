e-paper
Rashid Khan creates unique Test record in Afghanistan’s historic win over Bangladesh

Rashid Khan became the first player in history to claim a 10-wicket match haul and also hit an individual fifty on his captaincy debut in a Test match.

cricket Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashid Khan created unique record.
Rashid Khan created unique record.(Afghanistan Cricket/Twitter)
         

In his first Test as Afghanistan captaincy, Rashid Khan was at his allround best. The 20-year-old lad, who became the youngest captain in the longest format, scored a 61-ball 51 in the first innings to help his side to a total of 342. It was his first fifty as Afghanistan skipper. Later, Khan returned with figures of 5/55 as the visitors bundled out Bangladesh for 205, to take a huge lead of 137 runs in the match.

Khan’s best was yet to come in the match, though. After Afghanistan set a target of 397 for the hosts to chase, the right-arm off-spinner picked up another fifer to another fifer. Khan returned with figures of 6/49 in the second innings, as Afghanistan bowled out their opponents for 173.

Also read: Afghanistan equal Australia’s massive Test cricket record with victory over Bangladesh

In doing so, Rashid became the first player in history to claim a 10-wicket match haul and also hit an individual fifty on his captaincy debut in a Test match.

Afghanistan added another major milestone in their scintillating journey in international cricket with their 224-run win over Bangladesh in a one off Test match at Chattogram on Monday. Needing 4 wickets on the last day to seal the deal, the Afghans were made to wait anxiously as rain threatened to rob them off certain victory against the hosts. But play resumed late on the last day and it was again down to the brilliance of their captain Rashid Khan. The leggie picked up 3 of the remaining 4 wickets on the final day to take his team to a memorable win.

With this victory, Afghanistan has equalled Australia’s long standing record of recording 2 Test victories in the least number of matches. Afghanistan, who had lost to India in their maiden Test, had earlier defeated Ireland to record their first Test win. With this victory, they have now won 2 out of their 3 matches.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 17:59 IST

