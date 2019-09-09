Afghanistan equal Australia’s massive Test cricket record with victory over Bangladesh

cricket

Afghanistan added another major milestone in their scintillating journey in international cricket with their 224-run win over Bangladesh in a one off Test match at Chattogram on Monday. Needing 4 wickets on the last day to seal the deal, the Afghans were made to wait anxiously as rain threatened to rob them off certain victory against the hosts. But play resumed late on the last day and it was again down to the brilliance of their captain Rashid Khan. The leggie picked up 3 of the remaining 4 wickets on the final day to take his team to a memorable win.

With this victory, Afghanistan has equalled Australia’s long standing record of recording 2 Test victories in the least number of matches. Afghanistan, who had lost to India in their maiden Test, had earlier defeated Ireland to record their first Test win. With this victory, they have now won 2 out of their 3 matches.

Only Australia has achieved this feat in 3 matches. England took 4 matches to record 2 Test wins, while Pakistan took 9 matches. India took an astonishing 30 matches and New Zealand took 55 matches. But Bangladesh are the worst of the lot, recording their second Test win in their 60th match.

Rahmat Shah, who became Afghanistan’s first Test centurion and Rashid Khan, who picked up a 10-wicket haul in the match were the architects of the great victory. Rashid had also contributed with a half-century down the order in the first innings.

The loss once again brings to light the poor performance of Bangladesh in cricket’s longest format. The team has achieved a lot of success in limited overs cricket off late but Test cricket remains a pain point for the Asians, who had received Test stats at the turn of the century.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 17:13 IST