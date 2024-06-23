Rashid Khan's honest admission on Australia's continued refusal for bilateral series vs Afghanistan: ‘I wish we could…’

Afghanistan white-ball captain Rashid Khan opened up about Cricket Australia's decision to deny playing Afghanistan in the past couple of years. The CA has declined to play Afghanistan thrice since the Taliban took control of the Asian nation in 2021. The cricketing governing body of Australia condemned the Taliban's decision to put restrictions on female participation in sports and decided not to play a bilateral series against Afghanistan. Recently, the CA declined to play them for the third time earlier this year as a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan was scheduled for August, but it was indefinitely postponed. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan opened on CA's decision.(AP)

However, the debate around CA's decision heated up after Afghanistan outclassed Australia in the Super 8 tie of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Rashid and Co. scripted history by registering their first-ever win over Australia in international cricket. In a thrilling tie, the Asian side held their nerves and put pressure on the mighty Aussies to pin them down, pushing them to the brink of elimination.

Afghan skipper Rashid opened up on the postponed bilateral series between the two nations, saying there is nothing players can do about it.

"We sportsmen only think about the cricket. Everyone is saying sports bring the nation together and bring everyone together. So, for me, we're always happy to play against any side, and that's the only way where our cricket can improve day by day.

"Some things which are not under the control of anyone in cricket, and that's something we can't do anything about it. Wish we could do something, and wish that was a kind of solution for it, we would have been happy, but I don't know what's the solution for that," Rashid said in the post-match press conference.

The Afghan maestro further revealed that he had always received love and support from the Australian fans when he visited there to play Big Bash League.

"We're happy to play any side, but as I mentioned earlier, some things, government, and political things, I don't know much about these things, and I don't like it as well. So, I have no answer for this, but my only thing always in mind is I love to play against the big teams. I love to travel all around the world to play and I have received so much so much love from everyone. Whenever I go to Australia for Big Bash, I think I have got so much love and support from the fans there," he added.