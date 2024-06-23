Afghanistan stars celebrate historic win vs Australia with team dance on Dwayne Bravo's iconic song 'Champion'

Afghanistan pulled off a stunning 21-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup, with Gulbadin Naib’s four-wicket haul overshadowing Pat Cummins’ hat-trick in a memorable day for Afghan cricket. Exploiting slower balls on a tricky batting surface, Afghanistan defended their total of 148 for six to secure their first-ever win over Australia in international cricket. Rashid Khan and other Afghanistan stars celebrate their win over Australia(X)

Australia, now facing potential early elimination, were bowled out for 127 in 19.2 overs in the Super Eight contest. They must now defeat India on Monday to keep their hopes for a semi-final qualification alive.

Afghanistan’s innings was anchored by openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51), who shared a 118-run partnership, laying the foundation for a competitive total. Despite Cummins’ hat-trick, which spanned two overs and curtailed Afghanistan’s momentum, the total proved sufficient. Australia’s chase faltered early, reduced to 32 for 3 during the powerplay. Glenn Maxwell’s valiant 41-ball 59 briefly revived their hopes, but Naib’s crucial strikes ultimately dismantled the 2021 champions.

This victory allowed Afghanistan to avenge their previous defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup, where Glenn Maxwell's heroic double century had snatched victory from their grasp. On this occasion, Maxwell had, once again, threatened to thwart Afghanistan, but Naib's outstanding performance ensured a historic win.

The historic victory called for special celebrations, and a video of Afghanistan stars has now surfaced, where the players could be seen dancing to their coach, Dwayne Bravo's iconic song, ‘Champion’. Many Afghanistan stars, including captain Rashid Khan and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, could be seen doing the hook-step of the song, as Mohammad Nabi, the side's veteran all-rounder, shared the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

"It's massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It's something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys," Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan said at the post-match presentation.

"The way Gulbadin bowled today - the experience he has, it came good today. The way Nabi started - the wicket of Warner - was also pleasing to see. It's so important for us back home and around the world. I'm sure they're proud and would've enjoyed the game," he added.