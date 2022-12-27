‘Rashid was a brand, they didn’t want him': Ex-SRH star blames management behind dip, says 'players didn't want to play'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a terrific run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for five editions, during which they also won the title once. From 2016, which was the year Sunrisers won the lucrative tournament, till 2020, the Hyderabad franchise qualified for the playoffs.

However, the performance dipped drastically in the 2021 edition, when Sunrisers finished bottom of the eight-team table, and the following edition was more or less the same story. In the previous edition, SRH finished eight on the ten-team points table, winning six out of the 14 matches they played.

Not only SRH finished bottom in the 2021 edition, but it also witnessed a rift between the franchise and star batter David Warner, following which he was roped in by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

When asked to Mohammad Nabi, who has been a part of SRH, to share his thoughts on the downfall, the Afghanistan all-rounder blamed the management.

"When I first came in 2017, we played the best cricket for the next few editions. But I'm clueless with what happened in the last two editions. The team combination, coaching staff everything got changed and the atmosphere was completely opposite. There were players who didn't want to play with them, it was bad.

“I don't think this should happen with a big franchise, they need to think how to build and not destroy. Rashid was a brand of SRH, they let him go. When they didn't want Rashid, I don't know what were they planning. They had invested in him so they shouldn't have left him,” said Nabi during an interaction with Sports Yaari.

SRH didn't retain Rashid Khan ahead of the mega auction, following which he was acquired by Gujarat Titans for a whopping amount of ₹15 crore. Rashid was part of SRH from 2017 till 2021.

