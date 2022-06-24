Rashid Latif's bold prediction on India vs Pakistan for Asia Cup title: 'They are a good team but we have...'

There is no end to discussions and subsequent comparisons on the Indian and the Pakistan cricket team. And with the two teams only playing in multi-nation tournaments now, owing to the rise in political tension between the two nations, the debates and discussions around a potential ICC or Asia Cup tournament clash tends to begin months before their scheduled clash. And former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif on Thursday, made his prediction on the 2022 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin from August 27 onwards.

Rashid labelled the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side as the better team compared to India and hence backed the Men in Green to beat India and clinch the Asia Cup.

“India is no doubt a good team but there’s no example of the way Pakistan is currently playing cricket,” the former Pakistan cricketer was quoted as saying by the Cricket Pakistan website. “Pakistan has players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan who are currently named as the best players by ICC.”

The veteran cricketer further explained that Pakistan's historic 10-wicket win against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup should give them the confidence to pull off a similar in Asia Cup as well.

“I am hopeful for Pakistan to win Asia Cup 2022. The victory against India in the recent T20 WorldCup 2021 has increased hopes for Pakistan. No doubt other teams are also competitive but the main competition in AsiaCup 2022 would be between India and Pakistan,” said Rashid.

The 2022 Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format where India lead 6-2 in head-to-head tie against Pakistan. The two teams have faced each other only once in Asia Cup in the T20I format, back in 2016 when India had won by 5 wickets in Mirpur. Overall in Asia Cup, India lead 8-5 against their arch-rivals in 15 ties.

