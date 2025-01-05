Menu Explore
Rashid spins Afghanistan to brink of victory over Zimbabwe

AFP |
Jan 05, 2025 10:57 PM IST

Rashid spins Afghanistan to brink of victory over Zimbabwe

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan took six wickets in a row to put Afghanistan on the verge of victory in the series-deciding second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Rashid spins Afghanistan to brink of victory over Zimbabwe
Rashid spins Afghanistan to brink of victory over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were 205-8 in their second innings at stumps on day four 72 runs off their target heading into the final day of a seesaw contest at Queens Sports Club.

Rashid, who took 4-94 in the first innings, finished the day with 6-66 in the second.

A star of T20 cricket but playing in only his sixth Test, it was Rashid's fifth five-wicket haul, the third time he has taken 10 wickets in a match.

Ismat Alam, playing in his first Test, struck 101 to propel the tourists to 363 all out in their second innings and a lead of 276.

Sikandar Raza and captain Craig Ervine put on 58 for the fifth wicket to leave Zimbabwe on 157-5 when Rashid dealt a massive blow to the home team.

Raza tried to loft a short delivery from the 26-year-old spinner and Shahidullah Kamal took a simple catch at silly mid-off. The all-rounder departed for 38 from 83 balls.

Rashid had already removed Dion Myers and followed Raza's dsmissal by bowling Sean Williams and Brian Bennett in the space of three balls.

Williams, who has been battling a back injury, departed after mistiming an attempted sweep and Bennett failed to cope with a ball which pitched on middle and straightened enough to fly past the edge and rattle the stumps.

Zimbabwe's hopes on Monday will rest on 39-year-old Ervine who was unbeaten on 53 at stumps, having struck a six and four fours off 97 deliveries.

Earlier, Alam atoned for a first-innings duck with a century before pulling a shot to mid-wicket where Takudzwanashe Kaitano took the catch. His 181-ball innings included nine fours.

Alam was among the victims of Blessing Muzarabani and fellow Zimbabwe quick Richard Ngarava also enjoyed success.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are both chasing a first Test victory since beating each other in Abu Dhabi four years ago.

Brief scores

Afghanistan 157 and 363 in 113.5 overs v Zimbabwe 243 and 205-8 in 66 overs

Match situation: Zimbabwe need 73 runs to win with two wickets standing

Toss: Zimbabwe

str/bsp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

