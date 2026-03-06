Ravi Shastri's blunt advice for Gautam Gambhir amid Abhishek Sharma's lack of runs: 'Just tell him...'

India’s opening combination heading into the final of the T20 World Cup has been a tale of big contrasts. Abhishek Sharma has been persisted with, but unable to find his best form, as illness and a lack of rhythm plays havoc with his run-scoring. Sanju Samson, in from the cold after being on the bench to start the tournament, has delivered two match-winning knocks in two must-win games. Abhishek Sharma has struggled for runs in the T20 World Cup. (AFP)

The question of what should be done with Abhishek is a big one before Sunday’s final against New Zealand. The majority seem to agree that his upside means he should be backed, since if he comes good he can settle games himself. However, there are detractors – but Ravi Shastri shut them down, indicating that Abhishek might be saving his best for last.

"I think they've just got to stick with him now," Shastri said on the ICC Review after India’s win over England in the semifinal at Wankhede Stadium.

"Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid,” Shastri explained regarding the southpaw opener.

"We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you,” he concluded.

‘He’s toughened up mentally': Shastri on Samson Abhishek has struggled to put together any scores of significance, but against an opening duo of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, might well need to be at his very best in Ahmedabad. The good thing for India is that Sanju Samson alongside him has entered the groove, scoring runs for fun – and earning total appreciation from the former Indian coach.

"I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths,” Shastri said regarding Samson.

The key difference, per Shastri, was the ability to cut mistakes out of his game. Although he was dropped by Harry Brook early in his innings of 89 in Mumbai, he shelved that to the side and was nearly flawless the rest of the way.

"The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he's toughened up mentally and there's never anyone who's doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side,” said Shastri.

"And when you see shots like (today) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable,” concluded Shastri, lavishing praise upon India’s opening batter.