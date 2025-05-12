Ravi Shastri 'can't believe' Virat Kohli is 'done' with Test cricket, fans say 'he was never the same once you left'

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, and it surprised cricket fans around the world. Taking to Instagram, the former India skipper announced the news, and it surprised many as India are touring England from next month for a five-match Test serues. Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat during the former's tenure as India head coach.(Getty Images)

Taking to X, Ravi Shastri, who has worked with Kohli in the past as Team India head coach, paid tribute to the RCB star. Shastri called the batter a ‘modern-day giant’ and a ‘fantastic ambassador for Test cricket’.

“Can’t believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket in every way you played and captained. Thank you for the lasting memories you’ve given to everyone, and to me in particular. It’s something I will cherish for life. Go well, champ. God bless @imVkohli @BCCI," he wrote.

Emotional reaction of fans to Ravi Shastri's Virat Kohli tribute

Meanwhile, Shastri also reminded fans of his partnership with Kohli, when the latter was captain. Fans were quick to point out that it Kohli was never the same player after Shastri’s departure.

Kohli featured in 123 Tests for India, registering 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He is also India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, and captained the side in 68 fixtures. He also captained India in their 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory, but then had to give up his Test captaincy in 2022 after India’s loss to South Africa.

He is also India’s most successful Test skipper with back-to-back Test mace wins and the most victories in his tenure. He has already announced his retirement from T20Is, which he did after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. Kohli was also key for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy title-winning run, and was named in the Team of the Tournament. He also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments and became India’s highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

In his retirement statement, he also revealed that it wasn’t an easy decision to quite Test cricket. He wrote, “As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.”