Ravi Shastri, Graeme Swann go 'bonkers' as Sarfaraz Khan's insane stats pop up amid India batting collapse

Despite today marking the start of what promises to be another fascinating Test match between India and England, all the limelight is on Sarfaraz Khan, who is making his debut in Rajkot. Getting his India Test cap from the legendary Anil Kumble left Sarfaraz over the moon and his father in tears. And why not? It's been a fairytale journey for the India youngster as clamours of his inclusion in the Test team had been growing louder given the string of consistent performances he has been dishing out at the domestic circuit. Those are some wild numbers, Sarfaraz Khan(AP-Screengrab)

Sarfaraz was expected to walk out at No. 5 for India, but the team management instead decided to protect the youngster as India were rocked early. At 33/3, Ravindra Jadeja came out to partner Rohit Sharma. As India try to stage a comeback and get a partnership going, Sarfaraz and fellow debutant Dhruv Jurel must be aware of the task at hand. As Rohit and Jadeja forged a much-needed stand, the discussion in the commentary panel moved to Sarfaraz, who was following the action keenly from the dressing room.

As Sarfaraz's numbers popped up on the screen, former England spinner Graeme Swann was in awe of the 22-year-old's raging-hot form. "This lad has been making a lot of runs, make no mistake about it. Look at that, an average of 154. Phew. Some of those numbers are absolutely bonkers.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, Swann's fellow commentator, reacted and chipped in: "He's been banging at the door for some time now. Literally waiting for the selectors to look at those scores and give him and entry, which he has got today."

The stats that appeared on the screen was a list of Sarfaraz's Ranji Trophy numbers. Between 2019 and 2023, Sarfaraz went on a rampage scoring 2466 runs from 27 innings. These include two near 1000-run reasons – 928 in 2019/20 and another 982 in 2022/23.

Shastri against Jadeja ahead of Sarfaraz

After India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 10, Shubman Gill for his second duck of the series and Rajat Patidar on 5, Jadeja and Rohit added an unbeaten 60 off 98 deliveries as India went into lunch at 93/3, but Shastri wanted Sarfaraz sticking to No. 5 than the all-rounder getting promoted ahead of him.

"Weighing the options, I would have gone with Sarfaraz. Very straightforward - making his debut, Day 1 of a Test match, good batting conditions, good player of spin. The only reason you can think [of Jadeja batting ahead of Sarfaraz] is the left-hand, right-hand combination. With the spinners out there, I can understand Jadeja could still get a 100 from here. But someone playing his 1st Test match, you want to expose him, show confidence in him. Go and see what Test cricket is all about and if he passes the test, he will only become a better player," Shastri added.