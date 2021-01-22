India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'
There were five debutants for India in Australia - Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar. If we count Shardul Thakur, who had barely bowled only 10 deliveries in his debut Test against the West Indies before being ruled out with an injury, then India's tally of rookies equals their all-time record of six debutants in the 1996 series in England.
While the '96 England gave India legends like Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, the 2020-21 Australia tour too has shown signs of giving India stars for the future as All the five debutants and Thakur impressed the experts with their performances, albeit in different degrees.
But who was the best? According to India head coach Ravi Shastri, the 'find of the tour' was right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj.
"Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did - Mohd Siraj," Shastri tweeted on Friday.
The former India all-rounder praised Siraj for fighting back racial taunts and being strong despite losing his father in the middle of the tour.
"He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle," Shastri added.
Siraj lost his father just before the start of the series in Australia. But the pacer decided to stay back and fulfil his father's dream of seeing him play red-ball cricket.
As fate would have it, Siraj realised his late father's dream in the second Test in Melbourne when he made his Test debut replacing an injured Mohammed Shami.
By the time, India went in to the fourth Test in Brisbane with the series locked at 1-1, Siraj was elevated to the leader of the attack when Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin too were ruled out with injuries.
The Hyderabad seamer, who was subjected to racial attack not once but twice in the third Test in Sydney, grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane Test to help India create history as they became the first team to beat Australia in Brisbane for the first time in 21 years.
Commenting on the Sydney episode, Siraj on Thursday said: "Australian crowd started abusing me, it made me mentally strong. Not letting it hamper my performance was my prime concern. My job was to inform that I was being abused, I told the entire matter to captain (Ajinkya) Rahane. Umpires told us that you can walk off the field and leave the game but Ajju bhai told the umpire that we won't leave, we respect the game."
The Indian pacer played three Test matches on the tour and scalped 13 wickets.
India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth Test to take the series 2-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari, Siraj reveal how Ravi Shastri motivated them after Adelaide debacle
- It was a humiliating moment for the visitors as they were dismissed for one of the lowest scores in Test cricket history. They had also lost their captain Virat Kohli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I can be called a bowling all-rounder, I can bat: Shardul Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why he ‘decided to let the ball hit the body’
- Pujara scored 54 in the second innings and kept India steady. En route to the slowest half-century of his Test career, Pujara endured 11 blows to the body. Yes, 11 – thrice on the helmet, once on the left bicep, thrice on the bottom glove on his right arm, and once on the chest, and some more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hanuma Vihari reveals details about Ashwin’s battle in Sydney Test
- In an interview with Sports Today, the batsman recounted the incident as "funny" saying that the back injury of the bowler was not letting him bend and hence, Ashwin was taking the blows on his body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inzamam highlights Shastri's role behind India Test series win
- Shastri's role was lauded by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who feels the former India all-rounder's astute knowledge of the game has helped the team immensely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock
- "Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return as England name squad for first two India Tests
- Archer and Stokes were rested for England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Took injection, couldn't feel my leg': Vihari describes batting through pain
- Moments into his innings, Hanuma Vihari ran a single and grimaced in pain, and it was at that moment that everyone knew he had done something to his hamstring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution
- Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox