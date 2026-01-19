Ravi Shastri reunites with cricket family after 40 years, visits Audi: ‘Still rolling, and definitely gathering no moss’

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently revisited a cherished chapter of his career, reuniting with a special part of his cricketing journey after four decades. It wasn’t former teammates he met, but memories tied to the Audi 100 he received for his stellar performances at the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket. Shastri visited the Audi office, where he was welcomed back and taken down memory lane. Sharing moments from the visit, the former all-rounder reflected on an era that shaped his career and relived a reward that symbolised one of his finest achievements. Ravi Shastri visited the Audi office. (X Image)

Shastri took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a heartfelt message after reuniting with a special part of his cricketing journey four decades on. Reflecting on the moment, the former India all-rounder spoke about reconnecting with familiar faces and memories that continue to inspire him.

"Great to be with my cricket family after 40 years and reconnect with the team. Memories that will keep me alive and kicking. Still rolling, and definitely gathering no moss. @AudiOfficial @AudiIN," Shastri wrote on X.