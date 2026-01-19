Ravi Shastri reunites with cricket family after 40 years, visits Audi: ‘Still rolling, and definitely gathering no moss’
Ravi Shastri took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a heartfelt message after reuniting with a special part of his cricketing journey four decades on.
Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently revisited a cherished chapter of his career, reuniting with a special part of his cricketing journey after four decades. It wasn’t former teammates he met, but memories tied to the Audi 100 he received for his stellar performances at the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket. Shastri visited the Audi office, where he was welcomed back and taken down memory lane. Sharing moments from the visit, the former all-rounder reflected on an era that shaped his career and relived a reward that symbolised one of his finest achievements.
"Great to be with my cricket family after 40 years and reconnect with the team. Memories that will keep me alive and kicking. Still rolling, and definitely gathering no moss. @AudiOfficial @AudiIN," Shastri wrote on X.
Shastri Player of the Tournament at 1985 World Championship
Shastri was rewarded with the iconic Audi car for his Player of the Tournament showing at the 1985 World Championship of Cricket, a prize that led to some of Indian cricket’s most enduring images. Teammates perched on the bonnet, the boot and even the roof as Shastri drove the Audi around the MCG outfield, celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in the final. He was the all-round star for India's epic triumph as he scored 182 runs and claimed eight wickets in the tournament. In the high-stakes final, he laid the foundation for India with 103 runs for the opening wicket alongside Krishnamachari Srikkanth (67). Shastri took the team over the line with an unbeaten 63 runs.
The all-rounder played his final international match in 1992 against South Africa and signed off with 80 Test appearances for India, scoring 3,830 runs and taking 151 wickets. A key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, he also represented the country in 151 ODIs, where he scored 3,108 runs and picked up 129 wickets across formats.