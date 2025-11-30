Ravi Shastri erupts in commentary box with a fiery dig after Virat Kohli ‘silences a lot of people’: 'Been a long wait'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri summed it up best when he called Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI century on Sunday against South Africa in the first match of the three-game series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, gave a rousing answer to his critics as he smashed 135 runs off 120 balls with the help of 11 fours and 7 sixes to help the hosts post 349/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Virat Kohli smashed 135 runs in the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday. (PTI)

Ever since the ODI series against Australia in October concluded, there has been intense speculation about the futures of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and whether the duo can make the trip to South Africa for the 2027 World Cup.

Several reports are already stating that BCCI officials, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, are set to meet in Ahmedabad to decide on the future Rohit and Kohli’s futures.

It is also being speculated that the duo might be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December-January to remain in shape and keep up with the rigours of international cricket.

However, Shastri put his feelings in straight words after Kohli's ton. The 1983 World Cup-winner said that Kohli has silenced one and all with his fiery century.

“It's number 52. Gets it with a boundary. Punches the air in delight. It has been a long wait. This is the format he plays now, and he would have silenced a lot of people. His third on the ground,” said Shastri when he was on commentary.

“It has been a brilliant innings, just the way he got there. Just the timing on that shot,” he added.

Kohli's partnership with Rohit

In the first ODI against South Africa, Kohli also shared a 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket, which saw the latter smashing 57 runs. Eventually, India posted 349 runs on the board as stand-in captain KL Rahul also chipped in with a knock of 60 runs.

Earlier, South Africa’s Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first in Ranchi. The Proteas got off to a good start as Nandre Burger dismissed Jaiswal in the third over; however, from there on, Rohit and Kohli took over and brought India back into the match with some impressive strokeplay.