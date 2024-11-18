Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ravi Shastri says first two Tests crucial for India against Australia after defeat to New Zealand

PTI |
Nov 18, 2024 07:43 PM IST

Ravi Shastri says first two Tests crucial for India against Australia after defeat to New Zealand

Perth, India "paid a heavy price for being a little complacent" against New Zealand and the team needs to start well in the first two Tests against Australia to put behind their unprecedented loss to New Zealand at home, believes Ravi Shastri.

Ravi Shastri says first two Tests crucial for India against Australia after defeat to New Zealand
Ravi Shastri says first two Tests crucial for India against Australia after defeat to New Zealand

The former captain and coach Shastri said India, who were caught "unawares" by New Zealand, would be hurting after the defeat which ended their unbeaten run at home that lasted over 12 years and 18 series.

"India will be smarting from that defeat in that series against New Zealand because they were caught unawares," Shastri told The ICC Review.

"They were a little complacent and they paid the price for it. But having said that, it's a very proud team, this Indian team."

"They would be hurting and they'd like to get back on track AS. The best way to bounce back from such a series, is start off another series in a good manner, so the first two Test matches become extremely crucial going ahead," he said.

Shastri said India's coaching staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir will have to ensure that the players are in a "good state of mind" going into the five-Test affair starting on November 22 at Optus Stadium here.

"The most important thing will be to ensure that they start off well; they keep the players in a good state of mind. That will be the most important thing for the coach," he said.

Shastri, who was India's head coach during their series wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21, urged India to draw confidence from those feats.

"It's playing on their mind, confidence-wise. You can't go to the negatives. Think about the positives," he said.

"Think about what you did in Australia last time around and take it ahead from there. Put what happened behind you. These are different conditions and some of the tracks in Australia when you get in are probably the best to bat," Shastri said.

"I think it will be totally different, the conditions when they get out there," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //