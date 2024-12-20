Ravichandran Ashwin replies to Virat Kohli's ‘you made emotional’ post: ‘I will be walking to bat with you at MCG’

It's hard to outsmart Ravichandran Ashwin on the cricket field. It's equally hard (if not harder) to beat him in wordplay. A couple of days after Virat Kohli revealed how Ashwin's retirement news had made him emotional and prompted him to recollect all the memories that they created while playing for India for 14 years, the great all-rounder came up with a brilliant one-liner. India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammate Virat Kohli(PTI)

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash; your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none, and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," he concluded.," Kohli wrote on December 18, hours after Ashwin announced his international retirement at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG," Ashwin, who is now back in Chennai, wrote on X, promising to be with him during the Boxing Day Test against Australia that starts on December 26.

It was Kohli's emotional hug with Ashwin during the rain break on Day 5 of the third Test that sparked speculations about the latter's retirement. The duo was seen having a long chat in the dressing room. Ashwin tried his best to control his tears. A few minutes later, Ashwin walked in with captain Rohit Sharma to address the press and announce his retirement to the world.

Ashwin retires as one of India's all-time greats

"I don't want to make it about myself. This is my last day as an international cricketer. I've had a lot of fun. I have made a lot of memories alongside Rohit [Sharma] and several of my team-mates, even though we've lost some of them [to retirements] over the last few years. We're the last bunch of OGs, we can say that. I will be marking this as my date of having played at this level," Ashwin said.

With red-ball cricket being his forte, Ashwin featured in 106 Tests, picked up a whopping 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and amassed 3,503 runs. One can even argue that his contributions to Indian cricket are far greater than just what those staggering numbers indicate.