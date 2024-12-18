Virat Kohli gets emotional as teary-eyed Ravichandran Ashwin tells him he's retiring: ‘I’ve played with you for 14 yrs…'

Virat Kohli said Ravichandran Ashwin informed him about his retirement on Wednesday, leaving the former India captain extremely emotional. Ashwin announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket after the India vs Australia third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane ended in a draw after multiple rain interruptions. As the players were waiting for play to resume post-Tea on Day 5, Ashwin was chatting with Kohli in the Indian dressing room. It was perhaps during that time that Ashwin informed Kohli about his decision to retire. Kohli was seen hugging his teammate. Kohli had his arm around the senior bowler's shoulder and Ashwin was seen wiping his eyes before breaking into a chuckle. Virat Kohli said memories of 14 years of playing together flashed in front of his eyes when a teary-eyed Ravichandran Ashwin said he's retiring.

In an emotional note for Ashwin, Kohli said memories of 14 years of playing international cricket together flashed in front of his eyes when the legendary off-spinner, who is India's all-time second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, told him about his retirement.

"I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me," Kohli said.

Kohli, who has played 263 matches - 93 Tests, 114 ODIs and 56 T20Is - for India between 2010 and 2024, referred Ashwin as one of India's biggest match-winners.

"I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," he wrote.

Ashwin bows out as one of India's biggest match-winners

The 38-year-old retires from the game as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, placing him only behind the great Anil Kumble (619 wickets) in the overall statistics.

In the limited-overs format, being part of the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams would count among the highlights of his career.

He will continue to play club cricket, including the IPL, where he will return to compete for Chennai Super Kings next year.

"Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer in all formats," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

The series is still alive with two more Tests to go in Melbourne and Sydney as the two teams are tied 1-1 after logging one win each.

Ashwin will be headed back to India on Thursday. Ashwin played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket. He not being a sure starter in the playing eleven over the course of the three Tests prompted him to think about his future in the team and eventually call time on a remarkable career.