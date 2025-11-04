Ravichandran Ashwin's tryst with BBL put on the backburner; spinner ruled out of the tournament due to...

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was all set to create history by becoming the first Indian men's player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL), has been ruled out of the upcoming tournament due to a knee injury. The 39-year-old spinner shared a lengthy statement as he informed the fans of Sydney Thunder that he wouldn't be able to travel Down Under for the premier T20 competition. Earlier, Ashwin had given the go-ahead to be available for the entire season for the Thunder after going unsold in the ILT20 auction. Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League. (REUTERS)

“I wanted to write this myself. While training in Chennai to prepare for the upcoming season, I hurt my knee. I've had a procedure, and the outcome means I will miss BBLI15. That is tough to say. I was genuinely excited to be part of this group and play in front of you,” Ashwin said in a statement shared on Instagram.

“For now, it is rehab, recovery, and doing the work to come back stronger. From my first chat with the club, I have felt only warmth from Trent, the staff, the players, and so many of you who have already reached out. Thank you for making me feel at home before a ball has been bowled,” he added.

Earlier this year, Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that he would now represent different teams across various leagues. He was then picked up by the Sydney Thunder in the BBL, and David Warner was credited with having a conversation with Ashwin and bringing him on board.

It is worth mentioning that the decision to call time on his IPL career paved the way for Ashwin to become a globe-trotter, considering the BCCI contract bars Indian players from participating in T20 tournaments outside the country.

‘Will watch every game’

However, Ashwin promised the fans of the Sydney Thunder that he would be watching each and every game in the upcoming BBL, cheering on the franchise.

“I will be watching every game and cheering for both our women's and men's teams. If rehab and travel line up, and only if the doctors are happy, I would love to be around later in the season and say hello in person. No promises. That is the intent,” said Ashwin.

'Please keep packing ENGIE Stadium and keep the noise up. Your support matters more than you know. Thank you for the love. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year," he added.

Ashwin to miss Hong Kong Sixes

Due to the knee injury, Ashwin will also miss the upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Sixes. Former India batter Robin Uthappa will replace Ashwin in the India squad for the competition.

“I’m really disappointed to miss out on the Hong Kong Sixes this year due to injury. I was looking forward to experiencing the tournament’s unique format and energy. I wish the Indian team all the very best. I’m sure the boys will put on a great show and hopefully lift the trophy,” said Ashwin in an official release.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for India across all formats. He claimed 765 international wickets in 287 appearances for India.

The spinner represented five different teams in the IPL in his 221-game career – Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

He won the tournament twice with CSK, in 2010 and 2011. His last season was with the five-time champions only in 2025 after being picked up by MS Dhoni's team in the mega auction.