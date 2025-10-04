Search Search
Saturday, Oct 04, 2025
Ravindra Jadeja axed from the Australia tour as Ajit Agarkar hints at stormy World Cup path

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 04, 2025 06:23 pm IST

Ravindra Jadeja has been dropped from the ODI squad. The selection committee chief, Ajit Agarkar dropped a major hint on the future of the star all-rounder.

India have announced their squad for the Australia tour. Well, the biggest surprise was the change in the captaincy role for the ODI squad. Rohit Sharma has been removed from the role, with Subhman Gill given the responsibility. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain of the ODI team.

Ravindra Jadeja playing for India.(AP)
While the changes in the leadership roles were surprising, there were also some other calls that surprised the fans. The exclusion of Ravindra Jadeja was one such bold call. His absence from the ODI squad that would be playing against Australia on their turf has led the fans to question: Is it over for Jadeja in ODIs?

A strategic call as Jadeja stays in contention

Well, to the fans of Ravindra Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar’s statement on the matter would give them a big relief. When asked about the all-rounder’s absence from the ODI squad for the tour, Agarkar said that there was not much value in taking two left-arm spinners to Australia. This is the reason that the Agarkar-led committee decided to drop Jadeja; however, he is fully in their plans, amidst some competition for the spots available in the side.

“He is very much in the plans. But there will be some competition for places. Of course, he was there in the Champions Trophy squad, because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. At the moment, we could only carry one and get some balance in the team with Washi and Kuldeep there as well. And I don’t think we are going to need more than that in Australia,” said Agarkar on the exclusion of Jadeja.

“But he is clearly in the scheme of things. With how good he is, what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well. It’s just three matches; it's a short series. You cannot accommodate everyone. And unfortunately, at the moment, he is missing out,” added Agarkar on whether Jadeja is a part of the future plans of India.

Well, if we are to read between the lines, it is not yet the end of the road for Jadeja. However, in order to retain his place in the ODIs and sustain it, the veteran all-rounder will have to perform. His experience or what he has done previously does not guarantee him a place on the side. Jadeja needs to deliver when he gets a chance and regain his place in the ODI side, and then keep his performance to be a part of the unit that plays in the 2027 WC.

News / Cricket News / Ravindra Jadeja axed from the Australia tour as Ajit Agarkar hints at stormy World Cup path
