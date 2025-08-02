Ravindra Jadeja breaks two 59-year-old records of Garry Sobers, one each of Gavaskar and Laxman in mindboggling effort

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued on his merry way in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, registering his sixth 50-plus score in the series and thus breaking the 59-year-old record of legendary West Indies cricketer Garfield Sobers. Sobers held the twin records for most 50-plus scores while batting at No.6 or lower by a visiting batter in a series in England and also the most 50-plus scores by a visiting batter batting at No.6 or lower in England. Jadeja broke both of them on Day 3 of the India vs England 5th Test at The Oval. India's batter Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field(PTI)

The India all-rounder hit a mighty effective 53 in India's second innings to help India set England a 374-run target on a challenging Oval pitch. This was the sixth time Jadeja crossed the 50-run mark in this series, the most by any batter batting No.6 or lower in a series in England, surpassing five by Sir Garfield Sobers in 1966.

This was also the most for India from No.6 or below in a Test series (home or away), surpassing VVS Laxman's five on the 2002 tour of the West Indies.

Jadeja also equalled the world record for most 50-plus scores at No.6 or lower in an away Test series. Three players now have six 50-plus scores in an away Test series.

Most 50-plus scores at No.6 or lower in an away Test series

6 - Gerry Alexander (WI) vs AUS, 1960/61

6 - Wasim Raja (PAK) vs WI, 1976/77

6 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs ENG, 2025*

Overall, this was the 10th 50-plus score for Ravindra Jadeja in Tests in England, all while batting at No. 6 or lower, the most by a visiting player, surpassing nine by Garfield Sobers.

Jadeja also broke Sunil Gavaskar's record for most 50-plus scores by an Indian in a series in England.

Most 50-plus scores for India in a series in England

6 - Ravindra Jadeja in 2025*

5 - Sunil Gavaskar in 1979

5 - Virat Kohli in 2018

5 - Rishabh Pant in 2025

Jadeja was finally dismissed 53 off 77 balls by Josh Tongue. It was the first time the left-hander was dismissed in the second of this series. Prevously he had scored of 25*, 69*, 61*, 107* in the second innings.

Jadeja finished as India's third-highest run-getter in this series with 517 runs in five matches. This is also the third most in an away Test series by any batter at No.6 or lower. The world record stands with Garfield Sobers, who had scored 722 runs in 1966 against England.

Most runs at No.6 or lower in an away Test series

722 - Sir Garfield Sobers (WI) vs ENG, 1966

517 - Wasim Raja (PAK) vs WI, 1976/77

516 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs ENG, 2025*

506 - Steve Waugh (AUS) vs ENG, 1989