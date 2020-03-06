Ravindra Jadeja denied permission to play Ranji final as Sourav Ganguly says ‘country comes first’: Report

cricket

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 09:46 IST

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was denied permission to play in the Ranji Trophy final for Saurashtra, according to reports. The request was made by Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) to BCCI, but since Jadeja is a part of Indian ODI set-up, and is expected to feature in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly denied him the permission to play citing “country first” policy.

“I spoke to him [Ganguly] and was told that the board can’t allow Jadeja to play Ranji as country comes first,” Jaydev Shah, the SCA president was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“If BCCI wants people to watch their premier domestic cricket then no international game should be held during Ranji final, henceforth. It’s my suggestion. Will BCCI keep an international match during IPL? No, because it gives money. Ranji Trophy can only be popularised if star players play at least in the finals. Don’t keep any international cricket during finals, have a proper window,” Shah further said.

“I would have loved to see him (Jadeja) play the Ranji Trophy final for us, why only Jadeja, I would have loved to see Mohammad Shami (for Bengal) also,” he added.

Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semifinal, on Wednesday. Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkar led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.

Unadkat also broke a 21-year-old record for most wickets by a fast bowler in a single Ranji Trophy season. He finished the semifinal with a total of 65 wickets. The record earlier belonged to Karnataka’s Dodda Ganesh for the 1998-99 season.