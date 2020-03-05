Virat Kohli posts motivational message on Twitter, fans say come back stronger

cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli shared a motivational message for fans on social media late on Thursday. Kohli was last seen in action for Team India during their recently-concluded tour of New Zealand. After winning the T20I series 5-0, the visitors were blanked 0-3 and 0-2 in the ODI and Test series respectively.

Captain Kohli also went through a torrid time with the bat as he could score just one half-century in 11 innings across formats. He took to social media to share a message for the fans and his post read: ‘Change is the only constant.’

Change is the only constant 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ru47WRhB5F — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Following Kohli’s message, fans were quick to shower support for the underfire skipper and they asked him to come back stronger in the upcoming series against South Africa and subsequent Indian Premier League (IPL).

Thalaivaaaa.......looking cool as well as style......all r blaming u for u form out but I'm waiting for u r comeback I bet to heaters that u r comeback would be in next lvl......and wait for winning moment #RCB #TeamRCB #KingKohli #Kohli #playbold #Valimal — DP_Maduraikaran ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@MadurakaranMass) March 5, 2020

Yes Kohli We need Change. Time to Comeback like You did after Eng tour 2014. Play like that for 6 Six years .



I miss Your batting , Aggression, Your shots ❤️ Please come back one last time, I am waiting — Cricket Freak🚶‍♂️ (@naveensurana05) March 5, 2020

Come back stronger champ 😘🔥 pic.twitter.com/PaATlqwIg2 — ᴋᴇᴛᴛᴀᴠᴀɴ ™ (@_sarathy_) March 5, 2020

The cricket fraternity was left divided after Kohli’s poor run in New Zealand. While few suggested he needs to change his technique, others felt he simply went through a bad phase, just like any other cricketer.

Former India captain Kapil Dev told ABP News: “When you reach a certain age, when you cross 30 then it affects your eyesight. In swings, which used to be his strength, he used to flick them four but now he has been dismissed twice. So I think he needs to adjust his eyesight a bit. When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practice more. It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weakness.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag didn’t agree with Kapil and he told Sportstar: “When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him. Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries.”