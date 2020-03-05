Women’s T20 World Cup: ‘All you muppets saying it’s karma...’ - Vaughan slams ICC rule after England crash out of tournament

cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan launched a scathing attack on International Cricket Council (ICC) after England women’s team exited the T20 World Cup on Thursday. The first semi-final of tournament between India and England was abandoned due to rain and by the virtue of this result, the ‘Women in Blue’ qualified for their maiden T20 World Cup final courtesy of topping their group.

Vaughan took to social media to express his unhappiness and he called the idea of not keeping a reserve day for the semis as shambolic. Few social media users reminded Vaughan that England had won the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2019 due to a certain ICC rule (boundary count) and this further infuriated him.

Vaughan’s post read: “No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !!”

He further wrote: “All you muppets saying it’s karma,do one ... At least the England men’s team had to produce skill on the day ... to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles ... anyway Morning everyone.”

Vaughan isn’t the only one to criticise ICC for not having a reserve day for the semi-finals as former Australia opener Mark Waugh also referred to it as absurd. “Not as surprising as ICC not scheduling reserve days for finals in the biggest tournament of the year and possibly lifetime for many players. Absolutely absurd,” Mark Waugh tweeted.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur called the situation as unfortunate but she insisted everybody knew the rules before the start of the tournament.

“It is unfortunate not to get a game due to the weather. But that’s how the rules go. In future, it would be nice to have a reserve day. From day one, we knew that we have to win all the games because if in case we don’t get any play in the semi-finals, it will be hard for us. Credit to the team, we wanted to win all the games and we did it,” Harmanpreet said after the match.