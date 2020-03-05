‘I feel for the English girls’ - Mithali Raj after India reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020

India reached the final of Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time after their semifinal clash against England on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled. As per the rules of the tournament, there was no reserve day for the semifinals, and the team which finished at a higher position in the group stage qualifies for the final. India remained unbeaten in the group stage, and finished at the top, and hence, made it through to the summit clash.

Former India captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team, but added that she feels for the England women’s team. “As an indian I am absolutely thrilled India has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls,” she wrote.

As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

Raj further added that she would never want her team to face a similar situation. “I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is,” she said.

“Congratulations girls. This is big,” she added.

India began their campaign with a win over defending champions Australia followed by victories against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Australia and South Africa in the summit clash.