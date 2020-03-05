e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘I feel for the English girls’ - Mithali Raj after India reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

‘I feel for the English girls’ - Mithali Raj after India reach Women’s T20 World Cup final

Former India captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team, but added that she feels for the England women’s team.

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former India captain Mithali Raj.
Former India captain Mithali Raj.(BCCI)
         

India reached the final of Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time after their semifinal clash against England on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled. As per the rules of the tournament, there was no reserve day for the semifinals, and the team which finished at a higher position in the group stage qualifies for the final. India remained unbeaten in the group stage, and finished at the top, and hence, made it through to the summit clash.

Also read: ‘Not ideal way to reach final’: Twitter reacts on INDvENG semis washout

Former India captain Mithali Raj took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team, but added that she feels for the England women’s team. “As an indian I am absolutely thrilled India has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls,” she wrote. 

Raj further added that she would never want her team to face a similar situation. “I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is,” she said.

“Congratulations girls. This is big,” she added.

Also read: Twitter reacts after India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final gets washed out

India began their campaign with a win over defending champions Australia followed by victories against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Australia and South Africa in the summit clash.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
With 33 in isolation, a look at how Delhi is battling coronavirus crisis
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
Over 3000 dead in China, Xi Jinping warns of spread outside epicentre Hubei
Over 3000 dead in China, Xi Jinping warns of spread outside epicentre Hubei
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
Coronavirus situation gets a comic spin with viral videos of ‘Wuhan shake’
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news