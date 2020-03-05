e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Not the ideal way to reach final’ - Twitter reacts after India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final gets washed out

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India reach final of Women's World T20.(Twitter)
         

India booked a berth in the final of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup after their semifinal clash against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday was washed out. This is the first time India have reached the final of the tournament. The rain began pouring early in the day, without relenting, which caused the match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. With India on top of group stage table, they qualified for the final, since there was no reserve day for the semifinal clash.

The decision has not gone down well on Twitter, with several members of the cricket fraternity pointing out the need to have a reserve day for the semifinal. Commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to express his views in which he said: “Not the ideal way of making the final but as I said in my previous tweet, it is a reward for topping the table and playing outstanding cricket. To beat Australia and New Zealand was special.” 

Here is a look at other Twitter reactions: 

 

 

 

 

 

India began with a win over defending champions Australia followed by victories against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Australia and South Africa in the summit clash.

