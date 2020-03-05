‘Not the ideal way to reach final’ - Twitter reacts after India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final gets washed out

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:42 IST

India booked a berth in the final of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup after their semifinal clash against England at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday was washed out. This is the first time India have reached the final of the tournament. The rain began pouring early in the day, without relenting, which caused the match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. With India on top of group stage table, they qualified for the final, since there was no reserve day for the semifinal clash.

The decision has not gone down well on Twitter, with several members of the cricket fraternity pointing out the need to have a reserve day for the semifinal. Commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to express his views in which he said: “Not the ideal way of making the final but as I said in my previous tweet, it is a reward for topping the table and playing outstanding cricket. To beat Australia and New Zealand was special.”

Not the ideal way of making the final but as I said in my previous tweet, it is a reward for topping the table and playing outstanding cricket. To beat Australia and New Zealand was special — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020

Here is a look at other Twitter reactions:

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Not as surprising as ICC not scheduling reserve days for finals in the biggest tournament of the year and possibly lifetime for many players. Absolutely absurd.#commonsense — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) March 5, 2020

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.

Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

Congrats Team on reaching the final! You guys deserved it after a superb performance in the group stage. Just one more game to go. Good luck! 👍🏽 #INDvENG @BCCIWomen @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ICC — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 5, 2020

As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals . But as a cricketer I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is. Congratulations girls.This is big. #INDvENG #T20WC — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 5, 2020

India began with a win over defending champions Australia followed by victories against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Australia and South Africa in the summit clash.