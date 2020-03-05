‘These are the rules, we can’t help it’: Harmanpreet Kaur after India enter final of women’s T20 world cup

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:17 IST

After the India vs England semi-final clash was washed out, captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that her side put in a concerted effort to win all the matches in the league stage and top their group. India made it to the final as they topped their group and this focus on winning every match yielded dividends for the side. “We knew from day one when we were going to start this tournament that we would have to win all the games, because if we don’t get a match because of any condition, then whoever is at the top in the league, that team is going to play the final. And that’s how we started,” Kaur said after the match.

She also added that having a reserve day would have been more preferable, but rules were in place and teams had to focus on it. “It was very unfortunate that we didn’t get to the game today. But these are the rules. We can’t help it,” the skipper added.

ALSO READ: Twitter reacts after India vs England Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final gets washed out

England captain Heather Knight bemoaned the loss against South Africa in the first match.

“Harman must have got a crystal ball out. I’ll have to borrow that from her for the next tournament,” she said. “No, you don’t think about that. It’s such a unique situation. So, yeah, no, we didn’t discuss it. We just wanted to get to the semi-finals and win. We plan to try and win every game that we can.”

Why did India qualify despite the game being abandoned?

India won all four games to top Group A while England came in second behind South Africa, the team they lost to in their opening encounter at the the WACA in Perth.