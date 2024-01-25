Ravindra Jadeja predicts when Ravichandran Ashwin will get his 500th Test wicket: ‘I hope he gets it in…’

Giving England's Bazball an Indian makeover on Thursday, Rohit Sharma's Team India overpowered Ben Stokes and Co. in every department at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. India had the bragging rights over England on Day 1 of the 1st Test as Stokes and Co. failed to put up a challenging total in their first innings in Hyderabad. Veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja prevented England from scoring big to enter their names in the record books. Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after taking the wicket of England's Mark Wood (REUTERS)

Rattling England in its first essay of the Hyderabad Test opener, Ashwin and Jadeja shared six wickets to ensure the visitors fold for 246 in 64.3 overs. Senior spinners Ashwin and Jadeja surpassed the iconic duo of Anil Kumble-Harbhajan Singh by becoming the most successful Test bowling pair for the Asian giants. Ashwin and Jadeja have picked up 502 wickets in the longest and oldest format of the game. Jadeja's partner-in-crime, Ashwin, is only seven wickets away from entering the 500-club in Test cricket.

‘Big achievement if Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets’

Speaking to JioCinema after the end of the day's play, all-rounder Jadeja backed Ashwin to achieve the major milestone in the 1st Test of the five-game series against England. "It will be a big achievement if Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets and I hope he gets it in this match. I am left with 25 wickets for 300 and it might take the whole series, but I wish Ashwin completes his 500 in this game itself and continues taking wickets for India," Jadeja said.

'Really enjoy bowling with Ashwin'

Spin wizard Ashwin got the better of England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the 1st innings. The 37-year-old then cleaned up Mark Wood to bag his 493th wicket in Test cricket. Ashwin is only behind Kumble on the list of leading wicket-takers for India in the longest format. Former India skipper Kumble picked 619 wickets in 132 Tests. "I really enjoy bowling with Ashwin, it is really helpful with two spinners bowling in tandem. We share a lot of messages around field setting, line and length and we are happy to contribute to India's win. We really enjoy the competition," Jadeja added.