Ravindra Jadeja’s African safari doesn’t hinge on wild hope; form will dictate his presence at the 2027 World Cup

For a quarter of an hour from 1.20 PM on Saturday, Ravindra Jadeja captained the Indian Test team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Shubman Gill had dived into the shower after his fifth century in seven Tests, after three hours of exertion on the second day of the second Test against the West Indies, so Jadeja finally had his moment. Appointed vice-captain ahead of this two-match series, he enjoyed the honour of leading the national side, in his 87th Test, if only in a stand-in capacity for a very brief period. Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies. (PTI)

It wasn’t the culmination of a dream because, by his own admission, Jadeja stopped thinking about captaincy a long time back. His dream, understandably, is winning the 50-over World Cup. India were one rung away from scaling the ladder in Ahmedabad 23 months back until Australia rained on their parade; Jadeja is hoping he will get the opportunity to attend to unfinished business in southern Africa two years hence.

A prominent omission from the 15-man squad named last Sunday for a three-match One-Day International series against Australia, starting in Perth on October 19, Jadeja was an integral part of a four-pronged spin attack that carried India to the Champions Trophy title in March, the country’s last 50-over engagement. But while he is out of favour currently, it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for Jadeja in ODI cricket.

Sanguine and self-contained, the 36-year-old has entered that phase of his cricketing life where individual performances don’t count for much if they don’t drive the team’s cause. He is consumed by being part of victorious outfits, not because he doesn’t value his personal contributions, but because he is committed to a greater cause and is secure about his legacy in Indian cricket. He is three cricketers rolled into one, meriting a place in the Test side as a batter alone or a bowler alone. That may not necessarily be the case in ODIs – he is retired internationally from the 20-over format – but that won’t stop him from hoping to reach the pot of gold at the end of the World Cup rainbow.

While announcing the ODI squad, Ajit Agarkar explained the rationale behind Jadeja’s exclusion. “To take two left-arm (finger) spinners to Australia is not possible,” the chief selector remarked, alluding to the presence of Axar Patel. “He (Jadeja) is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is, what he offers us as a batter and a bowler, but particularly in the field as well.

“It's a short series (three games), you can't accommodate everyone. Unfortunately, he is currently missing out. But it's nothing more than that.”

There was no reason not to take Agarkar’s words at face value; if any doubts still lingered, Jadeja laid them to rest on Saturday, revealing that ‘the selector, the coach and the captain’ had explained to him their thinking behind his non-inclusion. “I'm happy about it,” Jadeja said, alluding to his chats with the management group. “Whenever I get a chance next, obviously, I'll try to do the same things I have been doing so far. There are a lot of one-dayers before the World Cup; if I do well and get a chance (to play the World Cup), it'll be good for Indian cricket.”

The focus over the last week has been on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Much of the speculation has centred on what the future holds for them, while, as is the norm, Jadeja has flown under the radar. His ODI numbers are impressive – 2,806 runs at an average of 32.62 and a strike-rate of 85.44, 231 wickets and an excellent economy of 4.85 in 204 games, and his unquantifiable presence in the field where he conjures magic with his anticipation, alacrity and accuracy.

Seemingly untouched by the passage of time, he is not just one of the fittest players in the set-up but easily the swiftest too. Naturally blessed with an athletic body, Jadeja has added awareness to his long list of qualities. “When matches are imminent, I know when to start training, when to change my food habits,” he said the other day. “I have a very good idea of my body, what it needs and in what state it is in at any time. I understand what is good for me.”

The Indian leadership core understands what’s good for the team as well. The value a fit and firing Jadeja brings is too obvious to bear elaboration. Two years is a long time, but even at 38, Jadeja will be fighting fit, make no mistake. If the form remains his ally, he will be a very much a part of the African adventure.