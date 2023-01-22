Ravindra Jadeja's stunning two-word tweet sends Chennai Super Kings fans into frenzy

In a race to get fit for India's first two matches of the four-game home Test series vs Australia, Ravindra Jadeja is currently in Chennai for Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy league match. The 2019-20 champion will face Tamil Nadu on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jadeja last played for India in the Asia Cup last year against Hong Kong. He has been sidelined due to a knee injury, undergoing surgery. After the surgery, he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Representing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, Jadeja teased CSK fans with a stunning two-word which sent them in a state of frenzy, as he is in their city. He wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai.."

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, "Welcome back Super King".

Another fan added, "Jaddu waiting for your rocking performances..."

"Chennai welcome Jadeja my CSK favourite man you", a fan wrote.

The all-rounder missed the T20 World Cup last year, as India lost to England in the semi-finals. Recently, even R Ashwin gave an update on his comeback and stated that he would be fit in time. "I put in a lot of work whenever a home series happens. I'm expecting (Ravindra) Jadeja to come through (be fit in time) but I like expanding more angles. I got some things in my head. I've been watching Australia play in Australia. I'd like to be working on some different angles, something new", Ashwin said.

In 60 Tests for India, Jadeja has slammed 2523 runs, packed with three tons, 17 fifties and a high score of 175. Meanwhile, he has registered 2447 runs in 171 ODIs, with a high score of 87 and 13 half-centuries. In T20Is, he has hammered 457 runs in 64 matches, with a high score of 46. In the bowling department, he has scalped 242 wickets in Test cricket, 189 in ODIs and 51 in T20Is.

