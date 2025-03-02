Ravindra Jadeja's act while appealing for wicket irks Simon Doull, commentator slams umpire for not 'warning' India star

Team India took on New Zealand in its final group game of the Champions Trophy, and made inroads with the ball in the middle overs after being restricted for 249/9 in fifty overs. Ravindra Jadeja delivered a crucial breakthrough for the side in the 33rd over, pinning Tom Latham in front with a sharp delivery that straightened after pitching. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tom Latham in the 33rd over of the run-chase(JioHotstar)

The New Zealand batter attempted a reverse sweep but completely misjudged the line, allowing the ball to thud into his back thigh. The impact was so plumb that Latham didn’t even consider a review, walking off without protest as the umpire raised his finger instantly.

The dismissal was a well-deserved one for Jadeja, who had been probing relentlessly.

However, while Jadeja’s earned the wicket, a certain act from the left-arm spinner didn’t sit well with former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull. The former player took issue with Jadeja running down the centre of the pitch both during his appeal and while celebrating.

Typically, players receive a warning for such actions to prevent further damage to the surface, but in this case, the umpires chose not to intervene. Doull was left unimpressed, questioning the lack of enforcement despite the breach of regulations.

As the replay was showed, Doull said, “Have a look at that. You can't be doing that. (It) should've come with a warning.”

India's batting

Shreyas Iyer stood firm amid India’s early struggles, crafting a composed 79 off 98 balls to guide his side to a competitive 249/9 against New Zealand. With the top order crumbling, Iyer found an able ally in Axar Patel (42 off 61) as the duo stitched together a crucial 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket, stabilizing the innings after India were left reeling.

Hardik Pandya then injected late momentum with a brisk 45 off as many deliveries, ensuring India had something to defend despite a shaky start.

New Zealand, however, dictated terms for most of the innings, with pacer Matt Henry (5/42) ripping through the batting lineup with clinical precision.