Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram update right before India squad announcement for remaining England Tests sparks interest

Ravindra Jadeja, India's star all-rounder, recently provided an update on his injury status via social media after missing the second Test against England due to a hamstring injury incurred during the opening match in Hyderabad. With the BCCI poised to unveil the squad for the remaining Tests in the series, uncertainty looms over Jadeja's potential participation in the forthcoming matches. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of England's Mark Wood during Day 4 of 1st Test match (ANI )

Following his hamstring injury, Jadeja has been actively engaging with fans through social media platforms, consistently updating them on his recovery progress. In a recent Instagram post, Jadeja appeared cheerful, captioning the image with a simple yet reassuring message: "Getting better."

In the first innings of the inaugural Test, Jadeja produced a resilient batting effort, scoring 87 and playing a pivotal role in securing a 190-run lead for India. Moreover, his prowess with the ball was evident as he claimed a total of five wickets in the match, but India eventually faced a defeat by a narrow margin of 28 runs.

It was his untimely dismissal and subsequent injury in the final innings of the first Test that raised concerns. As India chased down a target of 231 runs, Jadeja fell victim to a run-out orchestrated by England skipper Ben Stokes. The sight of Jadeja limping off the field, clutching his hamstring, was undoubtedly concerning for fans and team alike.

Subsequently, ahead of the Vizag Test, the BCCI announced Jadeja's and KL Rahul's (calf) exclusion from the squad, dealing a significant blow to India's chances of a comeback, particularly in the absence of star batter Virat Kohli. Following the announcement, Jadeja sought rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

While Jadeja underwent rehabilitation, India faced England in the second Test, a match that witnessed stellar performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill from the bat, who notched a double century and century, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the chief tormentor with the ball, clinching match figures of 9/81 and facilitating India's emphatic victory by 106 runs to level the series at 1-1.

Despite the jubilation over India's triumph, concerns continue over the availability of key players like Jadeja and Rahul, as well as pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been away from action ever since the 2023 World Cup. Moreover, uncertainties persist regarding Virat Kohli's potential participation in the Test series, further complicating India's selection dilemmas.