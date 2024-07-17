Ravindra Jadeja's touching tribute to late mother with a special ‘T20 WC sketch’: ‘Whatever I’m doing…’

Team India senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on social media. Jadeja, who was part of India's recently crowned T20 World Champion side, posted a sketch of him holding the T20 World Cup trophy and his mother by his side on Instagram. India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup.(REUTERS)

He lost his mother, Lata Jadeja, when he was just 17 years old back in 2005 and was part of India's Under-19 cricket team, which went on to win the U-19 World Cup title in 2008 under Virat Kohli's leadership.

Jadeja posted an emotional note while capturing the photo on his Instagram account and wrote, “Whatever I’m doing on the field, it’s a tribute to you.”

Meanwhile, Jadeja announced his retirement from T20Is a day after India became the T20 World Champion after beating South Africa in the summit clash at Barbados.

The star all-rounder bid adieu to T20Is after playing 74 T20Is in which he scored 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and picked up 54 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” Jadeja wrote on social media while announcing his retirement.

However, Jadeja was not the only Indian who drew a curtain to his T20I career as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also made the big announcements after the T20 WC on their retirements from the shortest format.

Kohli announced his retirement from during his speech after winning the Player of the Match award in the final as he scored 76 runs off 59 balls.

An hour or so later, Rohit revealed his decision in the post-match press conference to bid adieu to the T20Is. The duo finished their T20I careers as the two leading run-getters of the shortest format - Rohit at the top with 4231 runs and Kohli with 4188 runs.