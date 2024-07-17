Gautam Gambhir's tear-jerker for KKR fans, bids last goodbye to Kolkata after becoming India head coach

Gautam Gambhir, who will begin his new role as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team later this month, paid tribute to the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders in an emotional video posted on social media. The former India opener left the Kolkata franchise earlier this month after inspiring the side to a third IPL title win in May before being named Rahul Dravid's successor in the Indian team. Jay Shah (L), secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) poses next to former Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor Gautam Gambhir(AFP)

Gambhir recently visited Kolkata to shoot his last video for KKR fans. He visited the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. This development came ahead of the BCCI confirming his appointment as India's head coach.

On Tuesday, Gambhir shared the video on his social media handle and captioned it: “Come Kolkata, let’s create some new legacies @kkriders @iamsrk @indiancricketteam. Dedicated to Kolkata and KKR fans… Special thanks to Cricket Association of Bengal @cabcricket @kkriders.”

With Eden Gardens in the backdrop, as the video went through the crucial moments of Gambhir's journey in the IPL 2024 season, the former KKR captain is heard saying: I smile when you smile. I cry when you cry. I win when you win. I lose, when you lose. I dream when you dream. I achieve when you achieve. I believe with you and I become with you I am you Kolkata, I'm just one of you. I know your struggles and I know where it hurts. The rejections have crushed me but like you, I wake up embracing hope. I get beaten every day but like you, I'm yet to be defeated. They tell me to be popular, I tell them to be a winner. I am you, Kolkata I'm just one of you. This Kolkata air talks to me. The sounds, the streets here, the traffic jams. They all convey how you feel. I hear what you say, but I know what you mean. I know you're emotional. So am I. I know you're demanding. So am I. Kolkata, we are a bond. We are a story. We are a team."

With KKR having finished in the seventh spot in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Gambhir was roped in as the new mentor for the franchise ahead of the auction last December. It was his return to Kolkata after seven years, having spent seven seasons as a player of KKR between 2011 and 2017. He even led the team to two IPL trophy wins, in 2012 and 2014.

In 2014, the Shreyas Iyer-led side not only finished top of the points table, they also defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad twice, in Qualifier 1 and then in the final, before lifting their third IPL title.