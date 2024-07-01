Bengaluru, Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, on Monday was appointed as batting coach and mentor by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB appoint Karthik as batting coach, mentor

"Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the batting coach and mentor of RCB Men's team," RCB posted on 'X', formerly twitter.

"You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army," the post added.

Terming this an exciting opportunity, Karthik stated: "Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I'm truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value.

"I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure.

"It's also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength," he stated in a release issued by RCB.

The cricketer, who is also into commentary, had a spectacular last season for RCB where he played the role of a finisher and scored 326 runs at an average of 36.22 with a massive strike-rate of 187.36.

He was given an emotional farewell after RCB lost the Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals.

Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter played 257 matches in IPL representing five franchises Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and RCB.

He had amassed 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32.

Playing for India, Karthik scored 1,752 runs and struck nine half-centuries in 94 ODI matches.

In 26 Tests, Karthik has 1,025 runs to his name, which includes a century against Bangladesh.

In 60 T20Is, he has scored 686 runs at an average of 26.38 with a 142-plus strike-rate.

Speaking about Karthik's appointment, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said he will be just as impactful as a coach.

"His longevity and track record as a player speaks volumes about his skill and dedication. I know he will bring that same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter," Bobat said.

"DK's experiences across both international cricket and the IPL, make him a huge asset to RCB. I have no doubt that our players will benefit hugely from his expert support."

RCB are yet to win an IPL title in the last 17 seasons.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.