RCB cooks Pakistan in savage 'Indian team' dig after embarrassing whitewash vs Bangladesh: 'Winning at home isn't...'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Tuesday, showed no hesitation when they took a cheeky dig at Pakistan with a reference to the Indian cricket team, following their humiliating 0-2 whitewash against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan lost their series opener against the Najmul Shanto-led visiting side by 10 wickets, their first-ever loss against the opposition, on August 25, before incurring a six-wicket defeat in the second and final match of the contest on Tuesday. RCB trolled Pakistan after their series loss to Bangladesh

Pakistan had their eyes set on a maiden World Test Championship final qualification heading into the series, given they had two home series coming up - two against Bangladesh and three against England. However, their hopes were crushed by a spirited Bangladesh side, who recorded their fourth clean sweep in a Test series and second away from home.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have yet to win a Test at home since February 2021, when they had whitewashed South Africa. The winless streak stretches to 10 matches, their second all-time low.

Following the loss, RCB took a savage dig at Pakistan, reminding that winning at home isn't as easy as the Indian team makes it look like.

“Winning at home isn't as easy as this team makes it look like. And they are back this month,” the tweet read.

A look at India's record at home

Since the loss against England in 2012, India have not lost a series on home turf, thus scripting a sensational run of 17 straight Test series wins. What makes the streak look emphatic is that the next longest winning spree at home is 10, achieved by Australia between 1994-2000 and 2004-2008. During this period, India played 50 matches at home, winning 39 of them and losing only four times, two each against Australia and England.

India will next feature in two home Test series - against Bangladesh (two matches starting September 19 and against New Zealand (three matches) in late October.