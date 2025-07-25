RCB pacer Yash Dayal's legal woes mount as new charge emerges for raping 17-year-old, case under POSCO

RCB pacer Yash Dayal faces new trouble as he has been accused of sexual harassment once again. The left-arm pacer has faced serious allegations of raping a girl from Jaipur, as a police complaint has been filed against him. The complaint stated that Dayal sexually assaulted a woman multiple times over a span of two years, while using emotional manipulation and assurances of support for her cricketing ambitions. RCB pacer Yash Dayal faces another sexual harassment case(AP)

According to the FIR, the complainant was 17 years old when the alleged incidents began. She claims to have met Dayal in Japur during an IPL match and stated that the RCB pacer allegedly invited her to a hotel in Sitapura under the pretext of offering guidance regarding her cricketing career. It was there, the complaint states, that the first incident of sexual assault took place.

The victim further claims that it continued for two years, beginning when she was still a minor. Considering her age when the incident first took place, the police registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a stringent law against sexual crimes involving minors.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court granted interim relief to cricketer Yash Dayal by staying his arrest in connection with an FIR that accuses him of sexually exploiting a woman under false pretences. The order was issued by a division bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar, who were hearing Dayal’s plea challenging the FIR.

The court directed the state’s counsel to submit a counter-affidavit and also issued a notice to the complainant, asking for a response in the matter. The FIR, registered on July 6 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, was filed under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means. The complaint alleges that Dayal misled the woman with false promises of marriage.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that a person can be accused of an offence under Section 69 of BNS only if it is established that he makes a promise to marry to a woman without any intention to fulfill it.

He argued that a bare perusal of the averments made in the FIR reflects that the informant was in a relationship with the petitioner for the past five years.