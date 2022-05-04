Home / Cricket / RCB Predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Batting remains a big concern, but will Faf du Plessis make a change in the line-up?
RCB Predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Batting remains a big concern, but will Faf du Plessis make a change in the line-up?

  • Ahead of match number 49 of IPL 2022, we take a look at RCB's probable XI for the game against CSK at Pune. 
Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore(PTI)
Published on May 04, 2022 09:16 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face an uphill task when they take on a rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, after having lost all their last three matches in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League. They presently stand on fifth place with 10 points from as many games. Chennai, on the other hand, roared to a 13-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue in the match where MS Dhoni resumed captaincy once again. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Shoddy batting has left RCB down this season. They have been all-out for season's lowest score - 68 - and have also failed to chase a modest target of 145 in another. And in their previous game, former RCB captain Virat Kohli's go-slow approach saw the team settle for a below par 170 on a batting track. While their middle-order remains strong, RCB's top order with captain Faf du Plessis' form remains a concern. 

Here's the predicted RCB XI for the key match against CSK…

Openers: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Top and middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Power-hitters: Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror

Spin Options: Shahbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maxwell, Lomror

Pacers: Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazelwood, Harshal Patel

RCB predicted XI vs CSK: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazelwood, Harshal Patel.

Changes in XI: Despite a shoddy batting display against Gujarat Titans in the previous game, RCB are unlikely to make any changes to their line-up. 

