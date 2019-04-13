RCB predicted XI vs Kings XI Punjab - one change expected

Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take on an inconsistent Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter in Mohali on Saturday.

Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match last Sunday.

Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off.

RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions.

The RCB bowlers had allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a mammoth 232 with centuries from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner before they were skittled out for 113 to lose the match by a massive 118 runs.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, despite AB de Villiers and Kohli scoring 63 and 84 respectively, RCB bowlers failed to defend 205 with KKR riding on Andre Russell’s explosive knock of 13-ball 48 to romp home.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been their top bowler with nine wickets but rest of the bowling line-up conceded far too many runs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team management may make just one change for their next match. Mohammed Siraj, who has an injury concern and also hasn’t been up to the mark in this season, may make way for Umesh Yadav for the match against Kings XI Punjab. Dale Steyn has been called up to join the RCB squad, but he will be available to play only by April 19.

Predicted XI: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.

