RCB spark bizarre confusion at toss in LSG game after stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma's blunder

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Tuesday, sparked major confusion at the toss in the final league game of the IPL 2025, against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma made a blunder in handing over the wrong team sheet. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Jitesh Sharma and Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during the toss before the start of the IPL 2025 cricket match(PTI)

RCB, who have already qualified for the playoffs this season, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match, where a top-two finish is at stake. Jitesh revealed that the side made two changes for the game. Josh Hazlewood was left out, while Liam Livingstone replaced Tim David, and Nuwan Thushara came in for Lungi Ngidi.

"Looks like a good wicket, we'll fancy to chase," Sharma said after winning the toss.

With Jitesh present for the toss, presenter Deep Dasgupta quickly asked for an update on regular captain Rajat Patidar, who had also missed the previous game due to an injury. The wicketkeeper-batter revealed that he will be playing as an "impact player."

However, the confusion began after Jitesh mistakenly handed over the batting-first team sheet to the match referee, which had the name of Patidar in the playing XI. With LSG's team management pointing it out, RCB quickly rectified it and replaced Patidar's name with bowler Suyash Sharma. The entire incident was revealed by the commentators on live TV after the toss.

Rishabh Pant ends season on a high

After a horrid run through the IPL 2025 season, which saw him score only a solitary fifty, the Lucknow captain saved the best for his last game as he unleashed a carnage at the Ekana Stadium, smashing a 55-ball ton as the hosts set a target of 228 runs against RCB.

Lucknow had already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, after managing just six wins in the 13 matches thus far.