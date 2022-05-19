IPL 2022 Live Score RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in crucial tie
IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to eke out a positive result when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening. A win will boost RCB's chances of qualifying for the play-offs, while Gujarat have already advanced to the last four stage. RCB are currently placed fifth on the points table and have 14 points, the same as Delhi Capitals, who are placed one spot above them. A win will take them to the fourth position and they will have to wait for the result of the clash between Delhi and Mumbai Indians to determine who's advancing to the next stage. Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans:
May 19, 2022 05:58 PM IST
RCB vs GT LIVE updates: Gujarat Titans bowling threat
f we look at Gujarat's bowling, it looks extremely lethal with experienced Mohammed Shami leading the pack. The senior seamer has received the much-needed support from the likes of young Yash Dayal, Lockie Fergusson and Alzarri Joseph.
Their spin department is being led by arguably one the best in this department. Afghan star Rashid Khan has so far packed 16 wickets at an economy of under 7. R Sai Kishore has played the second spinner's role almost perfectly.
May 19, 2022 05:48 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs GT LIVE: A look at Gujarat batters
Debutant Gujarat Titans have emerged as one of the finest outfits with both the batters and bowlers pitching. Shubman Gill. Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya spearhead the batting department, and Rahul Tewatia has justified his role as finisher.
May 19, 2022 05:39 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs GT LIVE updates: Race for Purple Cap intensifies
Wanindu Hasaranga has a golden chance to move past Yuzvendra Chahal and claim the Purple Cap. The Lankan spinner has justified his hefty price tag of Rs 10.75 cr and is currently the league's second-highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps in 13 matches. Like Chahal, the spinner too has completed a five-wicket haul earlier in the season.
May 19, 2022 05:30 PM IST
RCB vs GT LIVE score updates: A look at Glenn Maxwell's outing
Glenn Maxwell will be another man in focus, who has performed in patches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The RCB all-rounder has managed 228 runs from 10 matches, and has scalped five wickets at an economy of 7:05.
May 19, 2022 05:20 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs GT LIVE: Virat Kohli's woeful form
Virat Kohli has not been in his best and this is a perfect opportunity for the star batter to roar back to form. He has managed just one half-century in the entire campaign and accumulated 236 runs at a poor average of 19.67.
In fact he managed just 20 in the last match against Punjab.
May 19, 2022 05:07 PM IST
RCB vs GT LIVE updates: Recent form
RCB secured consecutive wins but they failed to produce a similar effort against Punjab Kings, who defeated them by 54 runs.
Gujarat Titans head into the match with a resounding 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.
May 19, 2022 05:01 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live score updates: How crucial is the outcome for Bangalore
The outcome of the clash will determine RCB's chances of making it to the next stage. The Faf du Plessis-led unit are placed fifth and a win tonight will help them climb fourth, which is currently occupied by Delhi Capitals, who also have the same number of points.
If RCB manage to eke out a win and DC loses their final league clash against Mumbai Indians, the Bangalore unit will qualify for the next stage.
However, if both RCB and DC win their respective matches, the net run-rate will come into play and things don't look good for RCB, when the decimals are involved.
RCB have a negative net run-rate, which currently stand at -0.323, while Delhi enjoy a superior one, which is +0.2555.
May 19, 2022 04:48 PM IST
IPL 2022 LIVE updates: What does the points table say
If we look at both the sides, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a dominant campaign and are already assured of top of the table finish. They have 20 points from 13 matches, and win will take them to 22.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have struggled and will be desperate for a win against Titans. They have won seven and lost six and are placed fifth on the table with 14 points from 13 matches.
May 19, 2022 04:40 PM IST
IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. The match will start at 07:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour before the start. Stay tuned for live updates!
