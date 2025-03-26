RCB youngster opened Virat Kohli's bag, used his perfume without asking: 'Virat bhai was right there'

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are enjoying a high after beating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener of IPL 2025 on Saturday. RCB, one of the four teams to qualify for the Playoffs last year, put up a clinical show, chasing down KKR's 175-run target in just 16.2 overs to win the match by 7 wickets. Following the win, RCB and their players got some downtime to chill and celebrate the win. With a good six-day gap between their first and second game, the RCB camp engaged in fun activities, where an unexpected act by one of their youngsters left everyone surprised. Not many can open Virat Kohli's bag and get away with it(Reuters)

Swastik Chikara, picked by RCB at his base price of ₹30 lakh, did something no one else would have the courage to do – encroach on Virat Kohli's privacy – albeit in jest. Chikara, 19, opened Kohli's bag and, even without asking him, used his perfume all over him, leaving the onlookers amused. From Yash Dayal to captain Rajat Patidar, no one could believe their eyes.

Yash Dayal: "We were sitting in the dressing room after our last game in Kolkata. He went and from Virat Kohli's bag, took out a perfume bottle and used it without even asking. Everyone started laughing. He didn't even do anything; he was sitting like this [gesturing]."

Rajat Patidar: "Virat bhai was right there. I was wondering what this guy is doing."

Swastik Chikkara: "He's our elder brother, isn't he? So I was checking to ensure he doesn't used a bad one. So I tried it. He asked me how it was. I said it's nice. I was only checking to let you know."

Virat Kohli, the big brother

When the IPL began all the way back in 2008, Kohli himself was an 18-year-old, a year younger than Chikara now. But cut to 2025, 17 years later, he is a legend and an absolute superstar to have around. Regardless of what some former India players have to say, Kohli is an absolute gem of a person and an even greater mate. He never turns down requests, and when it comes to his juniors – teammate or opposition – Kohli always eggs them on. During Kohli's Ranji return, where he was bowled out cheaply off the bowling of Himanshu Sangwan, he gracefully signed the ball for the young Haryana pacer.

Kohli began the IPL 2025 on the same note as he left last year. The Orange Cap winner with 741 runs, Kohli scored a brisk half-century against KKR, remaining unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

As for Chikara, the youngster doesn't have much experience, playing just 2 First-Class matches, 6 List-A games and 4 T20s for Uttar Pradesh. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Chikara was disappointing, scoring 5, 0, 7 and 3 from the four innings he played. Prior to it, Chikara scored 41 and 12 against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy to go with a score of 21 against Haryana.