RCB's loyalty punt for IPL 2026: Yash Dayal stays; Liam Livingstone goes - all moves explained

Things are changing in the RCB management, and it is clear from the way they have approached the IPL 2026 retention deadline. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have just done the most un-RCB thing imaginable after finally winning their first title - they have refused to tear anything up.

While some franchises have treated the IPL 2026 retention window like a clearance sale, RCB have treated it like a trophy cabinet: sealed, polished, and largely untouched. Seventeen players from their championship run stay, eight are released, and the champions walk into the mini-auction with INR 16.4 cr to play with. The question now is simple: is this loyalty a piece of cool strategy, or an emotional hangover from 2025?

To decode it, we run every major decision through a twin lens:

Retention Value Score (RVS) - out of 10, measuring how smart it is to keep a player given role, numbers, salary, and scarcity.

Release Risk Score (RRS) - out of 10, the regret index if a released player erupts elsewhere.

RCB IPL 2025 Snapshot

RCB Snapshot for IPL

The 2025 blueprint RCB are trying to repeat

With the bat, RCB’s 2025 run was powered by Virat Kohli’s 657 runs at an average of 54.75 (SR 144.71), Phil Salt’s 403 at an average of 33.58 (SR 175.98), and a freakish lower-order: Tim David’s 187 at a strike rate of 185.14, Jitesh Sharma’s 261 runs at a strike rate of 176.35 and Romario Shepherd going berserk whenever the opportunities were presented.

Up top, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar gave flexibility around Kohli and Salt, while Jacob Bethell flashed serious promise in just two innings.

With the ball, it was a very different shape. Josh Hazlewood carried the attack - 22 wickets at an average of 17.54, while having an economy of 8.77, with Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar providing the control. Behind them, the picture blurred a bit: Yash Dayal leaked runs, though he picked up crucial wickets in important stages, Rasik Salam did not promise much, and Suyash Sharma failed to make the inroads in the middle-overs that were expected of him.

RCB’s retention list essentially freezes the reality: protect the run-machine, hold the trusted bowlers, and hope the flaky pieces harden rather than crack.

Reviewing the retentions

Batting Core: faith in the engine room

RVS of RCB players for IPL 2026.(HT)

Virat Kohli - RVS 10/10

657 runs, eight fifties, strike rate in the mid-140s, and still the axis every game revolves around. Even at a premium salary, there is no auction in which RCB find better value than keeping Virat Kohli.

Tim David - RVS 9/10

Nine innings, only three dismissals, providing powerful finishes while scoring at 185+ SR. A high-impact overseas finisher with those numbers simply doesn’t exist in bulk. Retaining him is close to non-negotiable.

Phil Salt - RVS 8.5/10

403 runs at a SR of 175.98 as wicketkeeper-opener, with four fifties and only one duck. In a league short on Indian keepers, securing an overseas keeper who guarantees turbocharged power plays is nothing less than digging up a diamond.

Rajat Patidar - RVS 8/10

The batting numbers are decent rather than spectacular. But his value is structural; an Indian middle-order batter who can handle spin, now also the title-winning captain. RCB are rightly paying for the role.

Devdutt Padikkal - RVS 7/10

A left-hand top-order batting option with a 150-plus strike-rate is worth patience. In a line-up dominated by right-handers, his presence matters as much as his averages.

Jacob Bethell and Abhinandan Singh - RVS 7.5 and 6.5/10

Bethell’s tiny batting sample and part-time left-arm spin scream untapped potential. Abhinandan is a scouting punt, but a domestic batting reserve fits a long-term core.

All-round and spin core

Krunal Pandya - RVS 8/10

With the bat, he scored 109 runs at an average of 18.16; with the ball, he delivered 17 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy of 8.23 while shouldering a loft middle-over work. Add left-arm spin, leadership, and match-up flexibility, and the retention feels inevitable.

Romario Shepherd - RVS 7.5/10

His presence as the powerhouse in the lower middle-order was more than pivotal in the championship run of the RCB. Even though his bowling was not effective in the tournament, his ability to take up the cherry adds flexibility to the line-up.

Swapnil Singh - RVS 6.5/10

Depth in left-arm spin and a handy batter in the lower order. Swapnil Singh is exactly the kind of backup that lets you balance an XI without throwing money at the auction.

Suyash Sharma - RVS 6.5/10

Eighth wickets at an average of 55.25 looks brutal on paper, but 50 overs in the tournament at an economy of under nine on flat pitches keeps Suyash Sharma in conversation. A mystery spinner on whom RCB are clearly betting on.

Pace attack

Josh Hazlewood - RVS 9.5/10

22 wickets, average 17.54, strike-rate 12. There’s your purple-cap style spearhead. Retaining Josh Hazlewood was the single most important bowling decision in the squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - RVS 7.5/10

17 wickets at 28.41 and an economy of 9.28 while bowling a big share of powerplay and death overs is still a decent return. For a domestic seam leader with new ball skills, the value is very clear.

Nuwan Thushara - RVS 7/10

Only one outing, but the Lasith Malinga-style release gives RCB a completely different look with the ball. You don’t throw that variety back into the auction pool so easily.

Yash Dayal - RVS 6/10

13 wickets at 36.15, economy 9.59 is a rough season, but the left-arm pacer with a full campaign of learnings is a profile most franchises keep backing.

Rasikh Salam - RVS 5.5/10

Two games, six overs, 70 runs, one wicket. The numbers scream release; the fee and scouting investment say “one more year.” This is the one pure gamble among their bowling retentions.

On balance, RCB’s retention side of the ledger sits around 8/10: almost every indispensable piece is locked in, and the gambles are on youth and rarity.

How much can the cuts come back to bite?

RRS of RCB players released for IPL 2026

Liam Livingstone - RRS 6/10

With the bat, Liam Livingstone managed 112 runs at an average of 16.00, and with the ball, just two wickets in 10 matches. For his price bracket, that’s not enough. Yet his ceiling - power-hitting, spin bowling variety means there is a real chance another franchise finds the version RCB never fully unlocked.

Mayank Agarwal - RRS 4/10

Once Padikkal was available, RCB could justify the retention of Mayank Agarwal. It is a low-regret, squad-balance release.

Lungi Ngidi and Blessing Muzarabani - RRS 4.5/10

Ngidi’s two games have four wickets at an economy of over 10; Muzaraban did not feature in the tournament. With Hazlewood, Thushara, and Shepherd already filling the overseas pace slots, retaining both would have only cluttered the attack.

Tim Sefiert - RRS 2/10

A safety net-keeper was never going to leapfrog Salt or Jitesh.

Swastik Chikara, Manoj Bhandage, Mohit Rathee - RRS 3/10 collectively

Interesting domestic names, but with no breakthrough and a champions XI already crowded, they were always likely to be squeezed out. One might bloom elsewhere, yet the odds against all three doing so are high.

Verdict: continuity with consequences

RCB’s retention window was not about reinvention. It was a clear declaration that the structure that finally delivered a title is good enough to chase another, if the weak links grow up rather than give way.

They have ring-fenced an elite batting engine, kept their primary bowling pillars, and chosen to double down on volatile assets like Dayal, Rasikh, and Suyash instead of rolling the dice in the auction. The flip side is a very tiny margin for error: with INR 16.4 cr and eight spots, one bad buy or one stagnating youngster can leave them short in a season where the rest of the league is sharpening knives.

If even two of those gambles pay off and Hazlewood stays fit, this quiet, loyalty-heavy window will look like shrewd long-term planning. If not, RCB may discover that bottling a title run is far trickier than finally winning one.