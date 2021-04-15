RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed credits captain Virat Kohli after picking 3 wkts in 1 over against SRH in IPL 2021

Shahbaz Ahmed probably bowled one of the best overs of his career when turned the match around single-handedly at the death against the Sunrisers Hyderabad during their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) meeting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Shahbaz Ahmed went wicketless in his RCB's first IPL 2021 game against MI but took three wickets in one over to help RCB clinch a thrilling six-run win against SRH. He had only bowled one over in the match, which also happened to be his second over of the tournament thus far. Yet, the skipper threw the ball to the youngster and he delivered.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Ahmed revealed that his captain's confidence helped him grow in confidence before bowling that all-important over in a very tense situation.

"It was a tough situation, but I am happy that the captain trusted my ability. There was a bit of help from the surface and I exploited it. I was confident about bowling another over, but Siraj was bowling well and deserved to bowl. Bairstow's catch was important (considering the situation), and I was happy that I got to hold another chance," said Ahmed.

The moment of brilliance arrived in the 17th over of the game, when SRH was cruising at 115/2. Manish Pandey was well-set on 38, while Jonny Bairstow was on a run-a-ball 10. On the first ball, Bairstow found the toe-end of the bat with his slog-sweep and AB de Villiers, the wicketkeeper, ran forward to take a good catch. Next ball, Pandey gifted his wicket when he charged down the wicket and tried to heave a wide one from Ahmed. He, too, found the toe of the bat and was caught by short third-man. Ahmed didn't get a hat-trick but got his third wicket three balls later when Abdul Samad top-edged a floater from Ahmed. The RCB youngster tracked back and took an impressive catch off his own bowling.

He finished with stellar figures of 2 for 7 in 2 overs.

SRH was chasing 150 in 20 overs. After losing Saha early, Warner and Pandey steadied the ship and looked like batting all the way. But one wicket led to another; in this case seven more in the next 24 balls.. Shahbaz Ahmed got three wickets in an over, Siraj picked one Harshal picked two in his final, apart from a run-out, as RCB completed a remarkable comeback.