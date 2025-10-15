Real money gaming ban sees IPL value dip by 8 percent

Mumbai: In a latest valuation report ‘Beyond 22 Yards’, the value of Indian Premier League (IPL) is estimated to have declined by 8% over the last year – from ₹82,700 crore to ₹76,100 crore. This is the second consecutive year of decline in the T20 league’s value which had risen to ₹92,500 crore in 2023, as per D&P Advisory estimates. File picture of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli carrying the IPL trophy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4. (AFP)

The drop in value in the IPL ecosystem is down to two major off-field events – merger of broadcast majors Viacom 18 and Disney Star in 2024 as well as Real Money Gaming (RMG), a major sponsorship player, being outlawed this year.

“This one-two punch has created the first sustained downturn in IPL’s commercial history, reducing the ecosystem value by nearly ₹16,400 crore in two years,” the report says.

The bumper IPL media rights deal for 2023-28 fuelled by competitive bidding between Viacom 18 and Disney Star – they settled for digital and TV rights respectively – was the primary reason for the health of the league’s revenue chain. Now, the prospects of a monopolised rights market has signalled lower escalation in future auctions. “The valuation dip was interpreted as a plateauing of growth after years of steep climb,” according to the report’s author, N Santosh.

Fantasy hit hard

Although the IPL revenue chain is heavily dependent on media rights revenue, the exit of RMG as a sponsorship segment is a significant setback with the league, franchises and broadcaster all affected.

The report estimates that the ban on RMG advertising and sponsorship removed between ₹1,500-2,000 crore of annual spend from the IPL ecosystem. The RMG ban also impacts fintech companies (another sponsorship segment) hard – over ₹10,000 crore worth of UPI transactions came from fantasy gaming.

The report identifies esports to potentially fill the gap left by the exit of RMG. “With real-money gaming gone, the IPL offers esports a rare opening to reach millions of digitally engaged fans. Through co-branded activations, integrated tournaments, and live tie-ins, esports can quickly scale visibility and attract marquee sponsors. For the league, it will help fill its sponsorship gap.

“The result is a mutually beneficial partnership that blends audiences, deepens brand interaction, and reinforces the league’s role as India’s premier entertainment platform,” adds the report.

“India has always been a hub of innovation and gamification represents the next frontier yet to be fully unlocked. This emerging segment holds immense potential to drive the next wave of growth in sports engagement and holds immense potential to take over the mantle in terms of user engagement,” said Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports – GMR co-owns Delhi Capitals.

“We are already seeing fintech, FMCG and e-commerce step in,” said James Howlett, principal, Emerging Media Ventures, the majority owner of Rajasthan Royals. “Each brings a different dynamic: fintech offers transactional engagement, FMCG brings mass consumer connection, and e-commerce platforms see cricket as a conversion funnel.”